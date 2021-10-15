Spot the Difference #13 Pirate Edition w/ Santiago! 07/30/2021
Ahoy are you ready to spot the difference with your pirate friends? Say yo ho with Santi, PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and more!
Watching
46:13
Santiago of the SeasPuzzle Game Mix-Up #5 Halloween Edition
Greetings ghouls and goblins! Will you help us solve this puzzle? If we line up all the tiles correctly, we'll reveal some of our Nick Jr. friends, such as PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and Blue's Clues & You!
10/15/2021
29:11
Santiago of the SeasSpot the Difference #14 Halloween Edition w/ PAW Patrol, Blaze & Santiago!
Can you spot the differences in these Nick Jr. Halloween scenes? Let's find out!
10/01/2021
03:08
Santiago of the Seas"The Always Song" w/ Santiago, PAW Patrol & Dora!
This song has affirmations such as "always kind," "always helpful," and "always brave" sung in both English and Spanish! "The Always Song" encourages the audience to celebrate all the things they aspire to be!
09/13/2021
09:51
The BeatBuds: Let's Jam!Spin the Wheel #29
Step right up and take a spin on the Nick Jr. wheel of friends! Each surprise clip includes a song - sing along to songs from Santiago of the Seas, PAW Patrol, BeatBuds and more!
09/10/2021
32:55
Santiago of the SeasSpot the Difference #13 Pirate Edition w/ Santiago!
Ahoy are you ready to spot the difference with your pirate friends? Say yo ho with Santi, PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and more!
07/30/2021
13:30
Santiago of the SeasSpot the Difference #12 w/ Santiago of the Seas!
Ahoy! Are you ready to play Spot the Difference with Santiago and his mateys? Adventure awaits!
06/11/2021
09:01
Baby Shark's Big Show!Spin the Wheel #23
Let's dive right in and take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of Friends! Who do you think will swim by first in this underwater wheel - it could be Baby Shark, Blaze or more!
05/10/2021
07:14
Blaze and the Monster MachinesSpin The Wheel #21
Are you ready to take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of friends? It could land on Blaze, Peppa Pig, Santiago or more! Step right up because its your turn to spin!
04/16/2021
03:23
Blue's Clues & YouKnow Your Nick Jr. #9 w/ Blue, Santiago & PAW Patrol!
Let's celebrate some of our favorite girl Nick Jr. characters - Lorelai, Blue and Skye! Watch as they answer trivia questions about their fellow Nick Jr. friends to see who knows their Nick Jr.!
03/19/2021
00:30
Santiago of the SeasHelp Holiday Song
Come sing and dance along with all of your friends from Baby Shark and Santiago of the Seas!
12/04/2020
09:08
Santiago of the SeasSpin the Wheel of Pirate Friends
Are you ready for another turn on the Nick Jr. wheel of pirates? This fun surprise video features Paw Patrol pirate pups, Santiago and his pirate crew, and more!
11/12/2020
01:56
Santiago of the SeasSantiago of the Seas: Troubled Waters
Sing along with Santiago and his crew! Get ready to sail the high seas with this swashbuckling song!
10/12/2020
06:07
Santiago of the SeasSpin the Pirate Wheel
Climb aboard and spin the Nick Jr. Pirate Wheel! Can you guess which pirate moments will be chosen?
10/12/2020
01:21
Santiago of the SeasSantiago Sneak Peek Clip
Prepare to set sail with the brand new series Santiago of the Seas this fall! Check out this sneak peek of the pirates!
10/05/2020
00:55
Santiago of the SeasSantiago of the Seas: Theme Song
Santiago of the Seas is coming to Nickelodeon in the fall! Prepare to set sail and check out this catchy tune.
07/16/2020