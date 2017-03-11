Lip Sync Battle Shorties: "Sing On Stage" 11/03/2017
Sync your heart out with littlest stars as they take the biggest stage in Lip Sync Battle Shorties! They’re syncing the biggest hits from artists including Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Imagine Dragons and LMFAO! And don’t miss Lip Sync Battle shorties on Nickelodeon.
Watching
01:25
Lip Sync Battle Shorties: "Sing On Stage"
Sync your heart out with littlest stars as they take the biggest stage in Lip Sync Battle Shorties! They’re syncing the biggest hits from artists including Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Imagine Dragons and LMFAO! And don’t miss Lip Sync Battle shorties on Nickelodeon.
11/03/2017