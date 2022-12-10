Nick News
How War Affects Children In Ukraine
Season 2 • 10/20/2022
CBS Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab talks to children at a shelter in Lviv, Ukraine about fleeing from the dangers of war and how they’re coping.
Nick NewsS2 Nick News Break: More Headlines From Around the World!
Liz Truss is the new prime minister in the UK. Memorials were held to honor the victims of 9/11. Mack Rutherford sets the Guinness World Record and becomes the youngest pilot to solo fly around the world.
10/12/2022
Nick NewsS2 California Wildfires & Monarch Butterflies
A destructive fire near Yosemite National Park in California has grown into its biggest fire of the year. Meanwhile, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) declared Monarch butterflies an endangered species.
08/15/2022
Nick NewsS2 Clear Views From Deep Space
The James Webb Telescope, which launched on December 25, 2021, has sent back its first images from outer space! The White House and NASA have released the telescope's incredible high-resolution photographs which capture the wonder, mystery, and beauty of the last frontier.
07/20/2022
Nick NewsS2 Supreme Court Justice Breyer has officially retired
Justice Stephen Breyer was appointed to the court in 1994, announced his retirement in January 2022, and has now officially stepped down. In his place is a new judge, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!
07/06/2022