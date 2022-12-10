Nick News

How War Affects Children In Ukraine

Season 2 • 10/20/2022

CBS Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab talks to children at a shelter in Lviv, Ukraine about fleeing from the dangers of war and how they’re coping.

Nick News Break: More Headlines From Around the World!

Liz Truss is the new prime minister in the UK. Memorials were held to honor the victims of 9/11. Mack Rutherford sets the Guinness World Record and becomes the youngest pilot to solo fly around the world.
10/12/2022
01:00

California Wildfires & Monarch Butterflies

A destructive fire near Yosemite National Park in California has grown into its biggest fire of the year. Meanwhile, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) declared Monarch butterflies an endangered species.
08/15/2022
01:00

Clear Views From Deep Space

The James Webb Telescope, which launched on December 25, 2021, has sent back its first images from outer space! The White House and NASA have released the telescope's incredible high-resolution photographs which capture the wonder, mystery, and beauty of the last frontier.
07/20/2022
01:00

Supreme Court Justice Breyer has officially retired

Justice Stephen Breyer was appointed to the court in 1994, announced his retirement in January 2022, and has now officially stepped down. In his place is a new judge, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!
07/06/2022
06:11

