Pinky Malinky: "Funny Compilation" 11/03/2016

Check out Nick's new star Pinky Malinky and his friends in this compilation of their funniest videos. He's such a ha-ha-hot dog! … See what we did there? He's a hot dog and the videos are funny… so we wrote 'ha-ha-hot dog." I'm sure you get it. Just watch the videos!