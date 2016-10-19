Rank the Prank
Rank The Prank: "Animal House"
10/20/2016
This house will have you going WILD with laughter! The Extreme Pranksters welcome a few delivery guys into the jungle! You won’t believe the reactions to this ultimate animal house! Don’t miss even more of the craziest pranks on Rank the Prank!
More
Watching
02:13
Rank The Prank: "The Best Nick Pranks"
Watch real kids make REALLY funny pranks! Also, check out some of the best pranks from Nicklelodeon stars!
10/19/2016
01:17
Rank The Prank: "Virtual Aliens"Rank the Prank
Meditation with virtual reality?! Check out this hilarious space prank where people think they are seeing aliens!
03/27/2017
01:42
Rank the Prank: "Best Pranks!"Rank the Prank
We're counting down the BEST pranks on Rank The Prank! Check out the top 5 goofiest pranks!
03/29/2017
02:15
Rank The Prank: "Orangutan Escape"Rank the Prank
The Frizz Twins are in starting up some monkey business, and who could resist a little prank in the park? You don’t want to miss a single moment on Rank the Prank
10/20/2016
02:01
Rank The Prank: "Animal House"Rank the Prank
This house will have you going WILD with laughter! The Extreme Pranksters welcome a few delivery guys into the jungle! You won’t believe the reactions to this ultimate animal house! Don’t miss even more of the craziest pranks on Rank the Prank!
10/20/2016
00:47
Rank The Prank: "Eelec-Trick Wheelchair"Rank the Prank
The ultimate wheelchair prank is here! Watch as people are tricked by an uncontrolable wheelchair!
10/27/2016
01:18
Rank The Prank: "Intruder Alert"Rank the Prank
Do you ever want to play a silly trick on the delivery guy? Get ready to laugh as these kids do just that!
10/25/2016
01:54
Rank The Pranks: Human PopsicleRank the Prank
The Pretty Perfect Pranksters are pulling the classic “switcheroo!” Watch as some unsuspecting park visitors come looking for a sweet treat, but end up with a mind-blowing brain freeze! And be sure to catch plenty more pranks during new episodes of Rank the Prank.
10/20/2016
00:57
Rank The Prank: "Monkey Business"Rank the Prank
Are you a prankster? Check out this hiarious monkey prank!
10/05/2016