ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Math Grades"
12/12/2015
The Chipmunks help Dave boost up his math grades.
01:34
"Enter If You Dare"
Experience Halloween is a creepy way! Walk in to our haunted house to see what's in store!
01:16
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Stuck Together"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Alvin and Theodore are quite literally, stuck together!
02:02
"Valentine's Day Smooth Jams"
Show your love, for everything you love! Catch this extra special smooth jam, featuring your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Get ready for spread the love!
01:33
Alvin and the Chipmunks: "Rhyming with the Chipmunks"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Who knew Alvin, Simon and Theodore would have so many things that rhyme with their names! Do you think you could sing along to this tongue twister song?
01:22
Fake SitcomSpongeBob SquarePants
Wouldn't it be cool if there was one show with ALL of your favorite Nickelodeon shows in it?! Well here you go! A fake theme song that includes Nickelodeon cartoons!
01:14
Alvin and the Chipmunks: "Invisible Suit"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Alvin stole Simons invisible suit withough asking for permission and now he's stuck! See if he can escape before Simon notices!
01:45
"Pumpkin Party Rap"
Have you ever heard a pumpkin rap? You are going to LOVE Pumpkin aMigos and their new smash hit: "GOURD AND SQUASHY"!
01:01
Alvin and the Chipmunks: "Camp Songs"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Chipmunks and Chipettes are off to camp! Will they get through the long drive by learning new camp songs!?
01:30
"Alphabet Jam!"
Whoever said the ABCs were as easy as 123 never had to rap it like this! We’re giving you all the stuff you love from A to Z in a way you’ve never seen - or heard - before. See if you can keep up and complete the Alphabetical Acrobatic Challenge!
01:33
"Summer Is My Jam!"
Summer is a magical time of year. A time for summer squash, doggos in floppy flops, and sharks with lasers on their fins?!? Grab a summer sammie and multi flavored lemonade. It’s time to shake that tush with this funky Summer Jam!
01:14
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Men or Mice"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Alvin is ready to take a stand and stop taking orders from Dave!
00:56
Alvin and the Chipmunks: "Karate Master"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Alvin is feeling discouraged because he thinks his karate skills aren't good enough. Until he shows a friendly police man his skills and is encouraged to continue pursuing his dream!
01:12
"Halloween Song"
Still don't know what to dress up as this Halloween? A vampire? A werewolf? Maybe a fish in a bowl..? Sing along for some spooky good ideas and rock an awesome costume this year!
01:37
"The N-Zone"
Hard hits, super bloopers, and scores galore- you've fallen face-first into The NZONE! Check out this totally fake sportscast with Nickelodeon stars giving it their 111%! Can’t get your fill of sports action?
01:40
"Demolition Derby"
Welcome to Nickelodeon's Demolition Derby! Catch SpongeBob, The Loud House, The Turtles and Alvin compete in the crashiest and smashiest event around! Who do you think will be the last one standing?!
00:42
ALVINNN!!! And The Chipmunks: "'Come Out, Come Out’ Song with Lyrics"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
When their Halloween candy goes missin’, the chipmunks find the thief with some trickin’! Come out, come out, wherever you are….and sing along to this SCARY good Alvin!!!
01:54
"Nick's Super Heroes"
Everyone is talking about Super Heroes! Let's celebrate and take a look at your favorite Nickelodeon Super Heroes!
01:10
Alvin and the Chipmunks: "Rosie the Snake"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Who will be the lucky student to take home the class pet... Rosie the Snake!
01:07
ALVINNN!!! And The Chipmunks: "Theme Song 9 Different Ways"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Country, hip-hop, disco and SOOOO much more! You won't want to miss this exclusive mash-up of the ALVINN!!! theme song with your favorite music genres!