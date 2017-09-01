Bunsen is a Beast: "New Show" 01/09/2017

From the mind of Butch Hartman, creator of Fairly Odd Parents, T.U.F.F. Puppy and Danny Phantom, comes the brand new show Bunsen is a Beast! Ever wondered what it was like being the only beast in an all-human school? NO?! Well… that makes sense, but Bunsen knows this feeling EXACTLY! Even though Bunsen has a tad more fur than most of his classmates, he's starting to realize that beasts and humans aren't so different. Except the eating garbage thing… That's pretty exclusive to beasts.