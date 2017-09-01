Bunsen is a Beast: "New Show" 01/09/2017
From the mind of Butch Hartman, creator of Fairly Odd Parents, T.U.F.F. Puppy and Danny Phantom, comes the brand new show Bunsen is a Beast! Ever wondered what it was like being the only beast in an all-human school? NO?! Well… that makes sense, but Bunsen knows this feeling EXACTLY! Even though Bunsen has a tad more fur than most of his classmates, he's starting to realize that beasts and humans aren't so different. Except the eating garbage thing… That's pretty exclusive to beasts.
Bunsen is a Beast: "New Show"
01/09/2017