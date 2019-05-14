JoJo Siwa: My World: Kid In A Candy Store Live Performance 07/31/2017
JoJo Siwa performs her new song "Kid In A Candy Store" in front of her fans!
Watching
03:58
JoJo's Dream BirthdayFinish The Lyrics Challenge
It’s time to celebrate your knowledge of JoJo Siwa’s latest song! Take this lyric quiz to see how well you know the lyrics to It’s Time To Celebrate!
05/14/2019
01:02
JoJo's Dream BirthdayJoJo Siwa: My World: "JoJo And BowBow"
JoJo Siwa and her puppy BowBow are BFFs! They sing, dance and play together - BowBow even wears bows just like JoJo! OMG! Can you say pet goals? Watch these besties having a blast in in the official Kid in the Candy Store and Hold the Drama music videos!
07/28/2017
06:38
JoJo's Dream BirthdayUnbeatable JoJo Siwa Music Quiz!
Only the most legendary Siwanatorz can get to the end of this JoJo Siwa quiz—and yes, that’s officially a dare!
05/13/2019
01:40
JoJo's Dream BirthdayJoJo Siwa: My Life: "Day In The Life"
A day in the life of superstar JoJo Siwa is jam-packed with tons of fun! Follow JoJo around set, play games and check out her behind-the scenes hijinks with other Nick stars like Kira Kosarin and Ricardo Hurtado.
08/08/2017
01:24
JoJo's Dream BirthdayJoJo Siwa: My World: Kid In A Candy Store Live Performance
JoJo Siwa performs her new song "Kid In A Candy Store" in front of her fans!
07/31/2017
01:06
JoJo's Dream Birthday"Selfie Prank"
In need of a good laugh? Watch as Jojo Siwa pranks some of your favorite Nick stars - including Ricardo Hurtado, Thomas Kuc, Benjamin Flores Jr., Sean Ryan Fox, Kira Kosarin, and Riele Downs - with the the classic "selfie fake–out!"
05/02/2017
01:51
JoJo's Dream BirthdayJoJo Siwa: My World: "On Set With JoJo"
Hold the drama JoJo fans!! We're giving you a behind the scenes look into JoJo's world as she films the music video for her new song, 'Hold the Drama.' Hang out on set with her as she rehearses her choreography, plays with her dog, BowBow, and talks about what her new song is all about!
08/04/2017