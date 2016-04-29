The Loud House The Loud House: "Episode 11: Rita Loud Podcast" 10/08/2018

Join Rita (Mom) Loud as she gives a tour of the dentist office where she works – with some help from Lola, Lori, and Lynn Sr. But with a petrified patient, a laughing-gas leak, and a chair gone haywire, Rita’s office is almost as crazy as her house! Will the Loud family survive this check-up? Find out the tooth, the whole tooth, and nothing but the tooth!