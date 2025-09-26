SpongeBob SquarePants

Ready, set, SPONGE! In Nickelodeon's newest fun and free online side scrolling, platformer action game, SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob Run, you race to collect pickles, find power-ups and catch Plankton. Plankton's evil robots have stolen the Krusty Krab and it's up to you to get it back! Grab pickles, jump over platforms and dodge jellyfish to beat each level. Run into your friends Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks and they might just give you some super cool power-ups to help you win the game! Play SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob Run and other fun SpongeBob games on nick.com. How to Play: Follow on-screen instructions.