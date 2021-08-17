“Bottle Up” by Backstreet Boys from PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, Only in Theatres August 14
Watch PAW Patrol Episodes
Rubble & Crew
Rubble & Crew
New Episodes Fridays at 10:30A/9:30A CT on Nick
Play PAW Patrol GamesAll Games
PAW Patrol
PAW Patrol
New Episodes Fridays at 10A/9A CT on Nick
Watch PAW Patrol Clips
- Dino Rescue! The Pups Save a Pterodactyl EggWhen a Pterodactyl mom and her egg get stuck on a ledge during a rockslide, the Pups have their work cut-out for them. Can they save this Dino family?
- 4m 59s
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Baby StegosaurusHumdinger swipes the Dino Patroller and endangers a school of baby stegosaurus, so it's up to Ryder, Rex, and the Pups to come to the Dino Rescue!
- 4m 59s
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Tromping TriceratopsMayor Goodway takes a selfie with Chickaletta, startling a Triceratops into tromping right toward the Raptor nesting grounds. It's a Dino Rescue to save the eggs and stop the stomper!
- 4m 59s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. a Super Meow Meow'Charged Up' Skye and Zuma square off against a cyclonic catastrophe-causing robo-kitty, when Harold reactivates 'Meow Meow,' super-powering-it-up with a meteor shard!
- 4m 59s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound SystemCharged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System: Mighty Pups Chase and Rocky get 'Charged Up' to take on a maniacal musical menace: DJ Harold Humdinger's Super Sonic Sound System!
- 5m 14s
Watch More PAW Patrol Clips
- PAW: The Eagle Has LandedWhen a mother eagle gets tangled in twine, it's up to Skye to face her fears and free the eagle!
- 3m 23s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. the TeenybotsCharged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots: 'Charged Up' Rubble goes wrecking-balling for Teenybots, when Copy Cat and Harold team up and lead a small army of minirobot minions in an invasion of Adventure Bay.
- 4m 59s
- Saving Super-Powered PuplantisHarold Humdinger is up to no good - again! Luckily, the Mighty Pups are there to save the day - and Puplantis, too!
- 5m 14s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. a Teleporting Copy CatCharged Up: Pups vs. a Teleporting Copy Cat: When the Copy Cat copies Harold's robot's teleporting powers, it's up to 'Charged Up' Rocky and his X-Ray vision to find him and Chase's sonic bark to save the day!
- 4m 59s
- These Pups Have Talent!Ready for a sing-along?! Watch Rubble, Marshall, and the rest of the pups perform in a paw-sitively awesome talent show!
- 38s
SpongeBob
SpongeBob
New Episodes Fridays at 5p/4p CT
Watch Tim Rex Clips
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Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids and the home of SpongeBob and PAW Patrol. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is a division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY).