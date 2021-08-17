ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids and the home of SpongeBob and PAW Patrol. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is a division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY).