  • Trailer Available Now, Only In Theatres August 14

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  • “Bottle Up” by Backstreet Boys from PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, Only in Theatres August 14

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  • New Episodes Fridays at 5p/4p CT

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  • New Episodes Fridays at 6P/5P CT

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  • New Episodes of Gabby's Dollhouse Saturdays at 9:30a/8:30a CT on Nick Jr.

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Watch PAW Patrol Episodes

Rubble & Crew

Rubble & Crew

New Episodes Fridays at 10:30A/9:30A CT on Nick

Watch Episode

Play PAW Patrol Games

All Games

PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol

New Episodes Fridays at 10A/9A CT on Nick

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Watch PAW Patrol Clips

Watch More PAW Patrol Clips

SpongeBob

SpongeBob

New Episodes Fridays at 5p/4p CT

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Watch Tim Rex Clips

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids and the home of SpongeBob and PAW Patrol. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is a division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY).