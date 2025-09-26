SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeMania

Show your love for SpongeBob by running, jumping, and collecting some super special items, before anyone else does! In Nickelodeon's newest free and fun online action game, SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeMania, you can play as Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Tentacles, Plankton, Larry the Lobster, Mr. Krabs, Mrs. Puff, Gary or Patick Star as you run around the arena. Figure out which item SpongeBob needs, then be the first to bring it to him! But watch out, everyone else is after the same thing. Keep your eyes on the prize if you want to win! Play SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeMania and other fun and free online action games on Nick.com. How to Play: Follow onscreen instructions.