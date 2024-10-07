Pup, Pup, & Away!
Welcome to our PAWsome Collection! Dig into full episodes, watch clips, play games and go on rescue adventures with all of your Adventure Bay favorites.
- From Puff Balls to PAW PatrollersThe Junior Patrollers are reporting for duty! Meet Mini, Nano, and Tot, the ultimate fluffy rescue machines!
- 30s
- PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!A ferris wheel is on the loose! The PAW Patrol Moto Pups stop the Ruff-Ruff Pack from causing any more chaos!
- 5m 2s
- Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto PupsCan you spot the differences in these PAW Patrol Moto Pup scenes? Race through each clip and call out any differences you see!
- 7m 17s
- “Learning to Fly” Official Lyric Video (From PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)No pups too small, and no skies too high! Wave your paws up and sing along with Christina Aguilera to her new song!
- 2m 54s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound SystemCharged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound System: Mighty Pups Chase and Rocky get 'Charged Up' to take on a maniacal musical menace: DJ Harold Humdinger's Super Sonic Sound System!
- 5m 14s
- These Pups Have Talent!Ready for a sing-along?! Watch Rubble, Marshall, and the rest of the pups perform in a paw-sitively awesome talent show!
- 38s
- Surf's PupGet ready for a sun-sational surfing adventure with your favorite pups! Check out this special sneak peek!
- 2m 38s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. the TeenybotsCharged Up: Pups vs. the Teenybots: 'Charged Up' Rubble goes wrecking-balling for Teenybots, when Copy Cat and Harold team up and lead a small army of minirobot minions in an invasion of Adventure Bay.
- 4m 59s
- Best Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze!Watch your Nick Jr. friends such as Deer Squad, PAW Patrol, and Blaze use their super speed to save the day in these BRAND NEW episodes! This fast and furriest compilation is filled with races and rescues!
- 15m 45s
Can you guess which construction truck will help Rubble save the day? Give it your best shot!
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Baby StegosaurusHumdinger swipes the Dino Patroller and endangers a school of baby stegosaurus, so it's up to Ryder, Rex, and the Pups to come to the Dino Rescue!
- 4m 59s
- Spin the Wheel #27Are you ready to take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends? It could be a character from Peppa Pig, Santiago of the Seas, Bubble Guppies or more!
- 31m 27s
- Dino Rescue! The Pups Save a Pterodactyl EggWhen a Pterodactyl mom and her egg get stuck on a ledge during a rockslide, the Pups have their work cut-out for them. Can they save this Dino family?
- 4m 59s
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Dino ChristmasChristmas in Dino World is interrupted when a tremor froma volcano causes a landslide that traps a Brachiosaurus, and it's up to Ryder and the pups to come to the Dino Rescue!
- 4m 59s
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Tromping TriceratopsMayor Goodway takes a selfie with Chickaletta, startling a Triceratops into tromping right toward the Raptor nesting grounds. It's a Dino Rescue to save the eggs and stop the stomper!
- 4m 59s
- Saving Super-Powered PuplantisHarold Humdinger is up to no good - again! Luckily, the Mighty Pups are there to save the day - and Puplantis, too!
- 5m 14s
- Nick Jr. Balloon ParadeGet ready for the holidays! Join in the Nick Jr. balloon parade fun with your puppy and guppy hosts!
- 5m 46s
- PAW: The Eagle Has LandedWhen a mother eagle gets tangled in twine, it's up to Skye to face her fears and free the eagle!
- 3m 23s
- Know Your Nick Jr #2Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
- 3m 12s
- Rubble's Real Trucks Guessing GameRubble needs your help! Can you help him decide which construction truck he needs to save day?
- 4m 56s
- Guess the Colors #6Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
- 6m 58s
- Match The Colors #2Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
- 6m 25s
- Memory Matching GamePlay a memory matching game with the Bubble Guppies, the PAW Patrol, Blaze, and more!
- 4m 27s
- Know Your Nick Jr.How well do you know your Nick Jr.? Watch the video and play along to find out!
- 5m 37s
- Guess the Colors #4Let's explore colors with some of our favorite Nick Jr. friends. See if you can help in this video!
- 8m 8s
- Sit Back, Relax, & Color Along with Rubble!Do you love coloring? Do you love Rubble? Watch this pup get colored in with all the colors of the Rubble-rainbow.
- 5m 46s
- What If?Play some fun 'What If?' games with Nick Jr.! What if every time Marshall falls, everything gets faster?
- 5m 59s
- Let’s Wash Up!A little reminder from our PAW Patrol pals that keeping our hands clean can keep our loved ones safe & healthy!
- 30s
How well do you know PAW Patrol? Let’s find out!
No job is too big, no pup is too small! If you’re looking for anything Chase, Rubble, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, or Adventure Bay related - you’ve come to the right place! Catch the latest clips, full episodes, and games from your PAW Patrol faves. Whether it’s the original PAW Patrol series, Rubble & Crew, PAW Patrol: The Movie, or PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, we’ve got something for you.