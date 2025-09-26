PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Save the Ski Lift

Alert: Calling PAW Patrol to the rescue at Jake’s Snowy Mountain. Activities are frozen because of a broken ski lift! To raise money to fix it, players join the pups at a pawsome winter fundraiser, learning about community, fundraising, and how to reach a common goal together. Little helpers can explore and volunteer at three tents: a food stall, a winter sports shop, and a local arts and crafts sale. They’ll use comprehension skills to discover what each customer wants – every sold item goes towards fixing the ski lift! When they reach their goal, kids can play a skiing minigame. Ice or snow, PAW Patrol’s always ready to go!