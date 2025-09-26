PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Snow Slide!

A blustery blizzard has blown a thick layer of snow and ice across the tallest mountain in Adventure Bay. Oh no! Penguin chicks are stranded on the mountain and can't find their way down! PAW Patrol is on a roll with Everest sliding into action with Rubble for a snowboarding adventure. Hold on to your hats and help Everest pick up the lost penguins on the way down the mountain and reunite them with their families. Press the space bar to jump over obstacles. Collect five bones to give Everest a speed boost and roll over pup tags to call Skye in for help. Trouble is not over yet! Jake is stuck on the wrong side of a broken bridge and needs help fixing it to get across. Help Rubble jump over obstacles to help save the day!