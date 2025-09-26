Rubble & Crew

Rubble & Crew: Ruff, Ruff Repairs

Dig into early reading skills to help bow-wow-build with Rubble & Crew! Builder Cove is a new town, but Speed Meister's sloppy construction left a lot of places in disrepair. Will you help Rubble and his family repair the pizzeria, the bike shop, and other buildings in town? Players earn necessary construction supplies by playing literacy activities to identify letters, initial sounds, blends, and word families. Finally, little builders interact with the pups to use puptastic tools like a drill, a spray blaster, and a jackhammer to fix each place. Wiggle and wag!