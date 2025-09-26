PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Tracker's Big Toy Rescue

Jungle explorers, get moving with PAW Patrol’s Tracker! It’s all paws on deck in this co-play game for one or two players. Alert: Big Hairy lost his treasured toy in the jungle! Tracker needs help in finding all three toy parts, but the paths to them are blocked by different animals. To get the animals’ attention, kids will use their strength, balance, and coordination to move like elephants, sloths, and more. Collect all three toy parts, then deliver the whole toy to Big Hairy. No job is too big, no pup – or player – is too small!