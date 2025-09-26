Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig: Shopkeeper

It’s shopping day with Peppa, George, and Mummy Pig! Peppa is so excited to help busy Miss Rabbit in her three stores – and your little shopkeeper can join in! As they enter Peppa’s world, players put their math skills to work while freely exploring a clothing shop, a toy shop, and a pottery shop. Plus, they earn money by repairing items in each place. Then it’s time to shop! Kids use the money they’ve earned – and their counting and adding skills – to buy items at each store’s cash register. Oh, goody!