Dive shell-first into the totally-tubular world of Mikey, Leo, Raph and Donnie! Gear up for action-packed full episodes, crime-fighting clips, and so much more.
Watch Full Episodes
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 E1 Leo Nardo Stands Alone
- 21m 29s
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 E5 War and Pizza/Newsworthy
- 22m 29s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 E3 Turtle Temper
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)S1 E3 Attack of the Mousers
- 21m 44s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)S1 E3 A Thing about Rats
- 22m 43s
ALL-TIME TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA BATTLES
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "New Girl in Town: Face-Off"Leo squares off against the New Girl!
- 39s
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Meet the Foot Clan"Check out the first meeting between the NEW Ninja Turtles and their old school nemeses, THE FOOT CLAN! It’s a fight worthy of a PAPER-VIEW main event!
- 2m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Beatdown"Bebop and Rocksteady are back, and it seems like they are tougher than ever!
- 1m 20s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "We Strike Hard!"Turtles, ninjas and Kraang equal up to one epic thrill ride through NYC.
- 4m 27s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Newt"The Ninja Turtles are back in action to fight off evil in New York City! Watch as they take down the Newt!
- 1m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Mecha Ninja Turtles"Have you ever wondered what the Teenages Mutant Ninja Turtles would be like in 2090?! Check out this awesome mini episode for some sweet action!
- 5m 35s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Shredder is Back!"The Turtles ran into an enemy they never thought they would see again. Shredder, is back!
- 48s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Fight for the Heart"The Turtles are on a misson to get the heart back! It looks like they will be successful after a little fight!
- 1m 9s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "A New Enemy"There's a new enemy in town and it looks like they might be stronger than the Ninja Turtles think!
- 1m 5s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Taking Shredder Down"The Turtles are going after Shredder and they are just around the corner from his mansion! Watch them take him down!
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Fight"Check out the battle between Shredder and The Mutanimals! Who will win the fight!
- 1m 16s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Blades of VenganceRaphael and Casey are about to save the Blades of Vengance, they are about to be stolen by Alopex! Do you think the blades will be returned successfully?
- 1m
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Goodbye Turtle"Tiger Claw and Bradford are back and their mission is to defeat the Ninja Turtles, with some help from April and Karai, they will survive!
- 1m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Super Shredder Is Here!""The Ninja Turtles' #1 bad guy the Shredder is back and BADDER than ever. Why is Mikey calling him a “buff cheese grater?” Watch and see… If you dare! "
- 1m 34s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Set Up"The robbers set up Raphael to get to the rest of the turtles! Who do you think will win?
- 1m 10s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Bugs!"The grossest villains have made it to New York City! Watch as Raph and Casey Jones try to defeat these gooey creatures!
- 42s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Kitty Cat or Villain?"Is Tigerclaw a super villian or a cuddly friend? Which do you think?
- 1m 32s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Eat Mutagen!"The Turtles have been waiting for Bebop and Rocksteady for 15 hours and they are ready for a fight!
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Donnie vs. Rockwell"Donnie tries to keep his cool when he comes face to face with an angry Rockwell -- but he doesn't quite succeed!
- 1m 10s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pizza Friday"The Turtles decide to venture into the great unknown….high school!
- 5m 34s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Don vs Raph"It’s on! Donatello and Raphael have a score to settle and won’t rest until a true victor is crowned.
- 5m 45s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Greatest Mutant Moments"We all know the Turtles, but what about Manhattan's lesser known mutants?
- 2m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Bad Cop Mikey"Mikey plays the bad cop to get an evil pizza to talk.
- 52s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Teaming Up"The turtles are teaming up with Commander G'Throkka to take on the bad guys!
- 40s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Dregg's Revenge"After his favorite pet is defeated, Dregg attacks the Turtles for revenge.
- 1m
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Face Swap"These action scenes get much sillier when the Turtles have their faces swapped!
- 1m 40s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Fighting Together"The Turtles team up with their 80s counterparts to fight the Krang.
- 1m 16s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Under Attack"Armaggon attacks the ship!
- 1m 3s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Odd Mutants"Nick has a brand new show that's never going to air, featuring Broke Pig and Russian Rhino! What crazy adventure will they go on next?
- 1m 19s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Let's Fight!"Fugitoid has upgraded the fighting system and the Turtles test it out.
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Vulnerable Spot"The Turtles must battle against a horrible monster in the Triceraton Arena!
- 49s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "A Space Standoff"The Turtles have to make a stand against Beel-o-bome, who has taken Fugitod's money without providing information about the Triceratons.
- 1m 7s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles vs Kraang Droids"The Turtles have been ambushed by Kraang Droids and must figure out a way to take them down.
- 49s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Kraang Subprime"With the help of their friends, can the turtles finally put an end to Kraang Subprime?
- 2m 40s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Taking on the Underworld"Casey thinks he can take on the criminal underworld, but he can't do it alone! Good thing the turtles are here to help him out.
- 1m 42s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Leo vs Miwa"Karai brings the Foot Clan to take down the turtles, and Leonardo reveals that her real name is Miwa. She doesn't seem to appreciate it.
- 1m 31s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Giant Monster"The turtles have to save the city from a giant (and ugly) monster!
- 5m 39s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Fighting Bebop's Friends"On their way to save Karai the turltes must fight off Bebop and his friends, Rocksteady and Tiger Claw!
- 1m 33s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles vs Tiger Claw"The Turtles battle it out with Tiger Claw!
- 1m 20s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "A Bigger Ship"The turtles get attacked by a space shark and Leo takes charge.
- 1m 2s
PLAY TMNT: PIZZA QUEST
PLAY TMNT: PIZZA QUEST
The bros need your help! Join Mikey, Raph, Donnie and Leo as they take down bad guys, defeat evil, and eat loads of pizza.
DID SOMEBODY SAY PIZZA?!
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "World's Greatest Pizza"There is no point in eating mediocre pizza when you can have the worlds greatest pizza!
- 1m 22s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Nick Gamer: Pizza Quest"Get ready for Nickelodeon's newest game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Pizza Quest"! It's sure to be a slice of greatness!
- 1m 53s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Planet Nick"Let's observe The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's, one of the worlds most graceful creatues... Or are they?
- 2m 25s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pizzarrito"Mikey gets his hand stuck in a vending machine when he tries to reach the pizzarrito -- the ultimate combination of pizza and burrito!
- 1m 15s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pizza Friday"The Turtles decide to venture into the great unknown….high school!
- 5m 34s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Take Time and Space"The Turtles find themselves on an amazing adventure through time and space! Will they ever get home?
- 5m 38s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Bad Cop Mikey"Mikey plays the bad cop to get an evil pizza to talk.
- 52s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "It's Chow Time!"Mikey is at your dinner table, eating all of your food. LIKE A TURTLE DO!
- 49s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Trying Pizza"The turtles try pizza for the very first time.
- 42s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Must Eat Pizza"Mikey is in a pickle when he can't decide whether to play his favorite game or eat pizza!
- 29s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "NickGamer: Skewer in the Sewer"Nick Gamer is here to tutor you on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Skewer in the Sewer.
- 1m 43s
- TMNT: How to Enjoy Pizza Ninja StyleThe Turtles have a few tips on how to devour their favorite cheesy treat!
- 45s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Pizza Face: "Mikey the Rapping Chef"When Mikey isn't fighting crime, he's droppin rhymes!
- 50s
Check out these awesome characters
What's Behind-the-Scenes of TMNT?!
- Putting the Teen in Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThey’re the teens behind your favorite turtles! Meet Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicholas Cantu, and Brady Noon.
- 1m 5s
- Sketching the World of Mutant MayhemThe cast and creators of Mutant Mayhem share how they came up with the movie’s unique animation style.
- 1m 5s
- The Voices of the TMNT: Mutant MayhemMeet the stars behind your favorite characters including Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Jackie Chan, John Cena and more!
- 1m 5s
- Breaking Ooze - An Inside Look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemKira Kosarin investigates everything there is to know about the new movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, highlighting the new story, characters and special moments with the cast.
- 11m
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "See How an Episode Comes to Life"Ever wonder how the animators of “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” make the show look so cool? Check out this exclusive SKETCH TO SCREEN video, where we show you the early stages of animation versus a fully finished scene in all its action-packed glory!
- 3m 16s
- Your Ultimate HeroYou voted, and here's what the ultimate hero looks like.
- 2m 41s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Landing the Ship"Ever wonder how animations are made? In this Sketch to Screen clip, you get to see the storyboards alongside a finished scene from the episode of "The Moons of Thalos 3" from Teengage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- 1m 32s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Let's Go to Space"Ever wonder how animations are made? In this Sketch to Screen clip, you get to see the storyboards alongside a finished scene from the episode of "Beyond the Known Universe" from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- 56s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Bringing the Turtles to Life"Ever wonder how animations are made? In this Sketch to Screen clip, you get to see the storyboards alongside a finished scene from the episode "Annihilation Earth!"
- 1m 52s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Tale of the Yokai: Behind the Scenes"Check out this exclusive behind the scenes look at Tale of the Yokai, the episode that explored the troubled history of Splinter and Shredder.
- 1m 54s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Making of Meet Mondo Gecko"Get a sneak peek at the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles episode, and see how it was put together!
- 49s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Lost Laugh Auditions"Go "behind the sponge" to see the lost laugh auditions of SpongeBob SquarePants.
- 1m 54s
COWABUNGA! ALL-TIME TMNT ADVENTURES
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "New Girl in Town: Face-Off"Leo squares off against the New Girl!
- 39s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "DIY Holiday Gifts"Need last minute holiday gift ideas? Get crafty this season with super cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swag that you can make right at home. These DIY TMNT presents are the perfect way to shellebrate the holidays!
- 1m 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Moving a Mountain"The Turtles try to the move the mountain, but the task seems nearly impossible!
- 1m 13s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles are Summoned"The Turtles have been summoned! But where have they ended up? Was Donnie messing with a portal experiment?
- 1m 15s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "We Strike Hard!"Turtles, ninjas and Kraang equal up to one epic thrill ride through NYC.
- 4m 27s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Boulangerie"Ninjas are known for being masters of disguise, but sometimes Turtles are the exception to the rule.
- 1m 19s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Newt"The Ninja Turtles are back in action to fight off evil in New York City! Watch as they take down the Newt!
- 1m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Nick Gamer: Pizza Quest"Get ready for Nickelodeon's newest game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Pizza Quest"! It's sure to be a slice of greatness!
- 1m 53s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Shredder is Back!"The Turtles ran into an enemy they never thought they would see again. Shredder, is back!
- 48s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Fight for the Heart"The Turtles are on a misson to get the heart back! It looks like they will be successful after a little fight!
- 1m 9s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Hunt For The Kabuto"Someone new is trying to take over the foot clan and they are trying to get the Kabuto to bring back Shredder!
- 1m 12s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "A New Enemy"There's a new enemy in town and it looks like they might be stronger than the Ninja Turtles think!
- 1m 5s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Taking Shredder Down"The Turtles are going after Shredder and they are just around the corner from his mansion! Watch them take him down!
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Fight"Check out the battle between Shredder and The Mutanimals! Who will win the fight!
- 1m 16s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Blades of VenganceRaphael and Casey are about to save the Blades of Vengance, they are about to be stolen by Alopex! Do you think the blades will be returned successfully?
- 1m
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Hard Decisions "Raphael has made a new friend, chompy! But the turtles will have to return him to his mother.
- 1m 8s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Mixtape"Turtle Tunes are the best kind of tunes! Check out the latest Ninja Turtle mixtape, you won't want to miss out!
- 58s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Mikey's Favorite Word"You won’t find the meaning of “Booyakasha” in a dictionary, but it means A LOT to Mikey and his brothers. So what better way to celebrate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 100th episode than with 100 Booyakashas?
- 1m 11s
- Teenage Mutant Ninka Turtles: "April's Powers"April's crystal is stronger than ever and the turtles are starting to get concerned.
- 45s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Goodbye Turtle"Tiger Claw and Bradford are back and their mission is to defeat the Ninja Turtles, with some help from April and Karai, they will survive!
- 1m 1s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Power Outage"Tiger Claw and Bradford come back to town and they are stronger than ever! Do you think they have something to do with the power outage?
- 1m 16s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Super Shredder Is Here!""The Ninja Turtles' #1 bad guy the Shredder is back and BADDER than ever. Why is Mikey calling him a “buff cheese grater?” Watch and see… If you dare! "
- 1m 34s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Planet Nick"Let's observe The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's, one of the worlds most graceful creatues... Or are they?
- 2m 25s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "April's Crystal"Is April's Crystal necklace something to be afraid of?! There is something a little concerning about it!
- 1m 15s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Love is All Around Us"Take a look at what brotherly love looks like according to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- 1m 28s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Set Up"The robbers set up Raphael to get to the rest of the turtles! Who do you think will win?
- 1m 10s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Bugs!"The grossest villains have made it to New York City! Watch as Raph and Casey Jones try to defeat these gooey creatures!
- 42s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Where's Leo?"Is Ice Cream Kitty the only one who knows where Leo is? Leave it to Michaelangelo and the rest of the turltes to find him!
- 53s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Kitty Cat or Villain?"Is Tigerclaw a super villian or a cuddly friend? Which do you think?
- 1m 32s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Eat Mutagen!"The Turtles have been waiting for Bebop and Rocksteady for 15 hours and they are ready for a fight!
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Leo's Ninja Fail"While lecturing his brothers on proper ninja behavior, Leo has an epic ninja fail of his own!
- 52s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Donnie vs. Rockwell"Donnie tries to keep his cool when he comes face to face with an angry Rockwell -- but he doesn't quite succeed!
- 1m 10s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Ninja Breakfast"While making breakfast, the Turtles find out their ninja skills might not be so useful in the kitchen!
- 41s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pizzarrito"Mikey gets his hand stuck in a vending machine when he tries to reach the pizzarrito -- the ultimate combination of pizza and burrito!
- 1m 15s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Squirrel Attack"Things get out of hand in the lair when mutant squirrels attack!
- 43s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Brain Swap!"Donnie accidentally causes the machine to swap Casey Jones and April's brains!
- 59s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtle Fails"What's better than seeing Mikey, Leo, Donnie and Raph's epic ninja fails?! Seeing their epic ninja fails in stop motion! Prepare for pain (and a whole lotta embarrassment)!
- 2m 33s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Take Time and Space"The Turtles find themselves on an amazing adventure through time and space! Will they ever get home?
- 5m 38s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pizza Friday"The Turtles decide to venture into the great unknown….high school!
- 5m 34s
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Greatest Casey Jones Moments"Casey Jones: hockey superstar… smooth talker (or so he thinks)… mutant masher. Check out this awesome music video to see all the ways Casey Jones rocks – both on and off the ice.
- 1m 30s
Fan Hubs
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Cowabunga, dudes and dudettes! Join our heroes in a half shell—Mikey, Leo, Donnie, and Raph—as they battle baddies in New York City! Whether you’re here for the OG series based on the comics written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003), Rise of TMNT (2012), or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), you’re here because you love this band of crime-fighting turtle bros - and we think that’s totally tubular. Grab your nunchucks, power-up with some pizza, and join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on their epic adventures! TURTLE POWER!