  • Dive shell-first into the totally-tubular world of Mikey, Leo, Raph and Donnie! Gear up for action-packed full episodes, crime-fighting clips, and so much more.

    WATCH EPISODE

    • Watch Full Episodes

    ALL-TIME TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA BATTLES

    PLAY TMNT: PIZZA QUEST

    PLAY TMNT: PIZZA QUEST

    The bros need your help! Join Mikey, Raph, Donnie and Leo as they take down bad guys, defeat evil, and eat loads of pizza.

    PLAY NOW

    DID SOMEBODY SAY PIZZA?!

    Check out these awesome characters

    What's Behind-the-Scenes of TMNT?!

    COWABUNGA! ALL-TIME TMNT ADVENTURES

    Fan Hubs

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Cowabunga, dudes and dudettes! Join our heroes in a half shell—Mikey, Leo, Donnie, and Raph—as they battle baddies in New York City! Whether you’re here for the OG series based on the comics written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003), Rise of TMNT (2012), or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), you’re here because you love this band of crime-fighting turtle bros - and we think that’s totally tubular. Grab your nunchucks, power-up with some pizza, and join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on their epic adventures! TURTLE POWER!