HAVE YOU HEARD? THE LOUDS HAVE A PODCAST!
- The Loud House: "Episode 1: Meet the Loud Family Podcast"The Loud kids decide they want to start a podcast but can’t agree on what the podcast should be about.
- 6m 33s
- The Loud House: "Episode 2: Luna Loud Podcast"Luna gives a tour of her home music studio with her roadie Chunk and discusses her instruments and inspirations.
- 7m 59s
- The Loud House: "Episode 3: Lola Loud Podcast"Lola uses her podcast hosting opportunity to dish out all of the latest Loud family gossip to the dismay of her siblings listening in.
- 7m 56s
- The Loud House: "Episode 4: Leni Loud Podcast"Leni gives a tour of her favorite shops and shopkeepers at the Royal Woods Mall, with Lincoln in tow acting as her producer.
- 7m 29s
- The Loud House: "Episode 5: Luan Loud Podcast"Luan teaches the basics of pranking using her siblings as target examples. Lessons include preparation, execution, escalation, and escape!
- 7m 48s
- The Loud House: "Episode 6: Lori Loud Podcast"Lori and Bobby tell the story of their first date but over-romanticize all of the details, so Lynn and Luan jump in to tell the real story.
- 6m 37s
- The Loud House: "Episode 7: Lincoln Loud Podcast"Lincoln and Clyde take you on a tour of their ultimate treehouse! They can’t wait to show you their hammock – wait…where’d their hammock go?! It’s been stolen! But who’s the thief? The besties launch an investigation - Ace Savvy and One-Eyed Jack style! Who’s the culprit? Watch now to find out, and catch more of The Loud House on Nick!
- 10m 4s
- The Loud House: "Episode 8: Lynn Loud Podcast"Lynn demonstrates how to get in a great at-home workout using her big family.
- 7m 33s
- The Loud House: "Episode 9: Lana Loud Podcast"Lana Loud is the only one in the Loud House who knows how to take care of the most important member of the family…Vanzilla! Here, she teaches her parents and big sisters EVERYTHING from cleaning bug splats off the windshield to changing a tire. And if they accomplish all these automobile academics… they’re getting Ice cream! P.S. Hops is here to help too. *RIBBIT!*
- 8m 42s
- The Loud House: "Episode 10: Lucy Loud Podcast"Lucy Loud - the queen of creepy, the sultan of spooky, the boss of BOO! - is showing you her Top 5 Best Cemetery Landmarks. Hope you don’t scare easily, because we’re going on a frightening field-trip! Don’t worry - Lincoln is coming along with all of his ghost hunter gear. But wait, is everything as it appears? Find out right now!
- 8m 45s
- The Loud House: "Episode 11: Rita Loud Podcast"Join Rita (Mom) Loud as she gives a tour of the dentist office where she works – with some help from Lola, Lori, and Lynn Sr. But with a petrified patient, a laughing-gas leak, and a chair gone haywire, Rita’s office is almost as crazy as her house! Will the Loud family survive this check-up? Find out the tooth, the whole tooth, and nothing but the tooth!
- 9m 50s
- The Loud House: "Episode 12: Lisa Loud Podcast"Through brain power and the occasional explosion, Lisa Loud answers the world’s toughest questions in this episode of Listen Out Loud! Join her as she takes on International Diplomacy, Global Economics, and…clown mathematics?! There’s just one subject this girl genius isn’t prepared for - her family.
- 10m 7s
- Gus's Restaurant Review!On this Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lincoln and Clyde decide they want to review their favorite food spot, Gus’s, but they need some disguises first. Not everything runs to plan and some problems start popping up!
- 9m 20s
- Lucy Loud Goes To The CemeteryOn episode 15 of the Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lucy Loud takes us into the cemetery to try to talk to the dead! Things get spooky and silly in this episode.
- 11m 54s
- Familia Sounds: Meet the CasagrandesMeet the Casagrandes: Using Bobby's stolen phone, Ronnie Anne and Sergio start the official Casagrandes Familia Sounds podcast, to show what it's like living in a big crazy apartment building with all their family members and awesome neighbors.
- 9m 41s
- Familia Sounds: Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & SidZoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid: Sid and Ronnie Anne are super-excited to interview Sid's mom, Mrs. Chang, and showcase a day in the life of a zookeeper, so buckle up for a wild adventure.
- 8m 34s
- Familia Sounds: Great Lakes City TourGreat Lakes City Tour: Ronnie Anne tries to take listeners to her favorite spots in Great Lakes City, but Carl and the noisy city keep getting in the way.
- 8m 32s
- Familia Sounds: Mystery of the Hallway GunkMystery of the Hallway Gunk: Ronnie Anne and her skater pals discover that a prankster has coated the school hallway with a mysterious gunk that's wreaking havoc on the school, and now they must figure out who did it!
- 9m 53s
- Familia Sounds: Carl's Cash ClassCarl's Cash Class: Carl takes over Ronnie Anne's podcast for a day to bring us along for the opening of his new dog washing business!
- 12m 27s
- Familia Sounds: Sing-Along with the CasagrandesSing-Along with the Casagrandes: The family helps Ronnie Anne learn Spanish and her family history through song.
- 9m 28s
SUPER LOUD SHORTS!
- The Loud House: "Bathroom Break"Lincoln teaches you the three P's to get to the bathroom when you're competing with 10 other siblings.
- 2m 55s
- Put A Sock In ItPut A Sock In It: The Loud siblings put on a sock puppet show to comfort a crying Lily.
- 3m 25s
- Muscle FishThis week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... The Loud House! Lincoln and Clyde teach Muscle Fish how to be less ‘extreme’ after destroying Flip’s Food ‘N’ Fuel.
- 3m 29s
- King of the ChairKing of the Chair: Trying to not repeat history, the Loud siblings promise not to destroy Dad’s new chair.
- 3m 41s
- 10-Headed Beast10-Headed Beast: Linc the White Haired and Ka-Lyde battle a ten-headed beast who guards an artifact that will cure their boredom.
- 3m 23s
- The History of the CasagrandesAbuelo Hector recounts the history of the Casagrandes – in the middle of Ronnie Anne’s school play!
- 3m 28s
- Meet the Mercado!Ronnie Anne and Bobby greet you as the mercado’s 1,000th customer! Now if only they can find that special grand prize…
- 3m 41s
- K-Pop Dance BattleRonnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!
- 3m 2s
- The Loud House: "12 Days Of Christmas"It’s the 12 Days of Christmas…Loud House style! Find out what each Loud gets for the holiday season in this merry musical makeover.
- 3m 5s
How long can you survive the Loud House basement?! Play as your favorite Loud sibling, avoid obstacles, and do your best to beat the clock!
READY TO SING REALLY, REALLY LOUD?!
- The Loud House: "The Sister Song"POP QUIZ! Can you name all of the Loud Sisters? It’s okay…we have trouble too. Don't worry! This music video is the perfect study guide! Sit back and sing-a-long and you’ll be a Loud House legend in no time!
- 1m 58s
- The Loud House: "Loud Throw Down!"How much do you love singing along with The Loud House?! Check out this extended version of their credits song! Be sure to jam!
- 1m 45s
- The Loud House: Lola's Beauty Pageant SongPoised, pink, and pageant ready- here she is, Ms. Lola Loud! This catchy song shares Lola's beauty secrets to becoming the sweetest, cutest, most competitive contestant ever. Tap your toes to this totally terrific tiara-worthy tune!
- 1m 8s
- We Got This SongThe "We Got This" Song from "Schooled!"
- 1m 37s
- We Jam ContigoThis week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... The Casagrandes! Rock out with Bobby Santiago in the extended music video of "We Jam Contigo"
- 3m 37s
- I'm BackFeel muy bien with The Casagrandes’ 12 is Midnight, featuring pop star Alisa, in the “I’m Back” animated music video.
- 3m 7s
- The Loud House: "You Got Tricked Song!"Luna Loud rocks Halloween in her latest monster smash hit, “You Got Tricked”. You can run, but you can’t hide from this eerily awesome song!
- 1m 35s
- The Loud House: "Mega Remix"It’s The Loud House theme song, Loud-er, Long-er, and Lincoln-ier than ever before! Yep, the tune you know and love finds a brand new groove in this poppin’ music video. And while you’re rockin' to the beat, watch The Loud’s picture wall come to life. Your ears – AND eyes – will be saying “this is my jam!”
- 1m 28s
- Fake SitcomWouldn't it be cool if there was one show with ALL of your favorite Nickelodeon shows in it?! Well here you go! A fake theme song that includes Nickelodeon cartoons!
- 1m 22s
- The Loud House: "Christmas Countdown"The holidays have never been LOUDER! Sing along with this new twist on the 12 Days of Christmas with the kids of The Loud House! Memorize the entire song and sing NON-STOP this holiday season… your family will LOVE it.
- 1m 52s
- Holiday SongAre you ready for the Holidays? Get in the spirit with the rest of Nickelodeon and sing along!
- 1m 30s
- The Loud House: "Christmas Song"The Loud family is bringing on the holiday cheer with a good old Christmas carol!
- 54s
- "The Month of Yes!"Tired of NOvember always telling you NO? Well Nickelodeon's here to say YES! Sing along with SpongeBob, The Loud House, The Thundermans, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Game Shakers, Henry Danger and Alvinnn! and the Chipmunks as we celebrate YESvember and all the fun coming up this month!
- 1m 48s
- The Loud House: "Turn It Up Loud"Let's jam out with the family and turn it up LOUD!
- 1m 18s
- The Loud House: "Sibling Song"Ten sister tongue twister! Get to know Lincoln’s ten sisters in this catchy sing-a-long.
- 1m 16s
- The Loud House: "Theme Song"Check out the theme song for Nick's brand new show, Loud House!
- 1m 21s
- Finish The lyricsIt's bangers only on the Loud House Christmas soundtrack! We're testing Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) on how well they know their jams.
- 2m
- A Loud House Christmas Theme SongOne boy, ten girls, spreading joy to all the world!
- 1m 30s
- Let's Rock With Luna Loud!This Christmas, we're all one Loud family - together forever!
- 1m 42s
PLAY ALONG WITH THE LOUDS!
- The Loud House: "Dinner Party"Thanksgiving Dinner seating arrangements can be tough…especially when you have 10 sisters. Stuff your face and watch how we solve all the Loud family's turkey table troubles! Pass the gravy!
- 2m 9s
- The Loud House: "The Bases Are Loaded"It’s baseball season and The Loud House is ready for the big leagues! But organizing a championship team is no walk in the ballpark. Watch as we figure out each Loud’s position so they can…PLAY BALL!
- 2m 11s
- "School Supplies Stop Motion with SpongeBob and Lincoln"STOP! Ever wonder what your school supplies do when you’re not looking? Find out in this TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL stop motion video with Lincoln Loud, SpongeBob, Alvin and TMNT. Now THIS is art in motion.
- 1m 10s
- The Loud House: "The Name Game"Think you're a super fan of The Loud House? Time to prove it! Check out these clues and see if you can name ALL 10 LOUD SISTERS before time runs out!
- 3m 3s
- The Loud House: Dog Days of SummerLincoln Pug and his sisters are back and this time, they're going on VACAY! Watch your favorite Loud House pups swim, splash, measure the exact temperature of the ocean (okay Lisa), and attempt to play Marco Polo. Don't forget pugscreen!
- 1m 54s
- The Loud House: "Hot Cocoa Sleeves"Everyone loves hot cocoa for those cold winter nights, but what if you could make your cocoa louder than ever! Check out these easy steps to make your very own Loud House Cocoa Sleeves!
- 2m 11s
- The Loud House: "Game Show"Check out this video to see how well you know Lincoln Loud and his whole family!
- 2m 9s
- What Is the Gift?It's that time of the year again to guess that gift! Check out what your favorite Nickelodeon characters are getting for the holidays!
- 1m 46s
- The Loud House Holiday Gift GuideNot sure what presents to get the Loud in your life? Our guide helps you figure out who gets what!
- 3m 37s
- Cross Property: "Snow Fun!"For some reason, snow brings happiness to kids all over the world. Does it have something to do with no school?!
- 2m 14s
- The Loud House: "Lincoln's Gift Guide"'Tis the season…for some Loud House Holiday fun! With a family this big, gift giving can be a stressful situation. But not anymore! Sit back with some festive foods and watch how we solve all the Loud's perilous present predicaments!
- 3m 37s
ALL-TIME CASAGRANDES CLIPS
The Loud House
Welcome to the Loud House, home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily and Lincoln Loud! The Loud family consists of five older sisters, five younger sisters, and a single brother right in the middle – yeah, that's Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive, but despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way. Meanwhile, Ronnie Anne Santiago is an independent 11-year-old skateboarder who moves to the big city with her mom and brother to live with their extended family, the Casagrandes, who run the local Mercado. These families may be big, but they’re also BIG fun! Follow along on their adventures.