Are You Ready, Kids?!
Dive into full episodes, watch super-silly, super-spongey shorts, play awesome games and go on nautical adventures with all of your Bikini Bottom favorites!
FULL EPISODES FROM BIKINI BOTTOM
CATCH-OF-THE-DAY CLIPS
- KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS – SPECIAL LOOKGo back to square one for a special look at young SpongeBob and friends in the new Paramount+ original series, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years!”
- 1m 22s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Boating with Mrs. Puff"Do you have boat smarts? Tune in to see some great examples from your favorite boating instructor, Mrs. Puff.
- 3m 44s
- Patrick Star Show Traveling ArtContent Feature
- 1m 59s
- SpongeBob Squarepants: "Greatest BFF Moments"SpongeBob and Patrick take friendship to another level, relive their best BFF moments!
- 1m 52s
- Patrick Star’s Lucky MomentsPatrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
- 10m 1s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Is This the Krusy Krab?"Patrick gets a job at the Krusy Krab and is in charge of answering the phone.
- 35s
- Plankton's Diary: Evil LaughPlankton's hard at work testing out a few new options for his devilishly evil laugh!
- 59s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Patrick in Charge"Sandy has SpongeBob and Patrick perform an experiment and leaves Patrick in charge.
- 1m 5s
- SpongeBob SquarePants in Every LanguageAll we want from SpongeBob is for him to speak in every language. All SpongeBob wants to do is to sleep.
- 52s
- Patrick's Top 4 Brainfarts!Patrick may be our favorite star, but sometimes he's just not the brightest fish in the sea...
- 53s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "5 Ways You're Like Squidward"Do you suffer from resting Squid Face? Then you are definitely like Squidward!
- 1m 17s
- SpongeBob SqaurePants: "Real Starfish vs. Patrick"Which star shines a bit brighter? Compare a real starfish and Patrick then decide for yourself!
- 1m 10s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "5 Ways You're Like Sandy"If you are anything like Sandy Cheeks, you are brave, plum crazy AND love Texas!
- 1m 50s
- SpongeBob SquarePants Mini: "JellyFishing Safety Tips"When hunting wild jellyfish, always be prepared for wildly painful stings!
- 36s
CLIPS FROM BIKINI BOTTOM
- SponeBob SquarePants: "Smelly Kitchen"SOmething smells VERY funky at the Krusty Krab!
- 1m 24s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Falling SpongeBob"SpongeBob thinks that he has finally figured out a way to fly!
- 22s
- The Best-Dressed Moments of Squidward TentaclesBikini Bottom's most miserable resident also has some best-dressed moments! Squidward knows how to wear a suit and tie and knows how to be the best dressed in the marching band. Check out some of the best dressed moments of Squidward over the years!
- 8m 53s
- Every Krusty Krab Employee EverThe Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
- 18m 55s
- Patrick Star’s Lucky MomentsPatrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
- 10m 1s
- SpongeBob Loving the Krusty Krab for 7 Minutes!From the Krabby Patties he crafts so tenderly to spending time with Mr. Krabs and Squidward– SpongeBob has a lot to love about the Krusty Krab. In honor of his obsession, check out 7 straight minutes of SpongeBob being in love with the Krusty Krab!
- 7m 3s
- SpongeBob Ranking By Size!SpongeBob has lived his life from a sweet baby sea sponge to a Sea Sponge with almost all the water in Bikini Bottom! Bikini Bottom decided to rank our favorite Sea Sponge, from SpongeBob's microscopic size to his gigantic size in Sandy Cheeks' home! Check out some of the best sizes ranked of SpongeBob over the years!
- 11m 3s
- 'Camping Episode' - Puppet Edition!This week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... SpongeBob! Everybody loves puppets! And everybody loves The Campfire Song Song from "The Camping Episode" on SpongeBob SquarePants! Check out the Pineapple Playhouse recreation of this iconic episode featuring everyone's favorite sea-bear!
- 6m 30s
- Dying for Pie – Puppet Edition!It's Employee Brotherhood Day at the Krusty Krab! Is there more to the pie that Squidward gifts to SpongeBob? (It's a bomb.) The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Dying For Pie" - a SpongeBob episode IRL with puppets!
- 5m 59s
- Can You Spare a Dime? – Puppet Edition!Squidward is fired from the Krusty Krab after Mr. Krabs accuses him of stealing his very first dime. Luckily his neighbor SpongeBob is there to take care of him, to some bossy results. The Pineapple Playhouse presents "Can You Spare a Dime?"
- 5m 13s
- Wet Painters – Puppet Edition!The Pineapple Playhouse presents...WET PAINTERS IRL! SpongeBob and Patrick are tasked to paint the inside of Mr. Krabs' house, but will their felted forms get the task done?
- 5m
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Warden Krabs"The Krusty Krab is beefing up their security!
- 1m 23s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "New Club Member"SpongeBob is about to become a member of a super exclusive club!
- 1m 10s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Jelly Buzz-Saws"Sandy is ready to kick things up a notch!
- 1m 26s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Patrick's Lemonade Stand"Patrick has his very own lemonade stand!
- 1m 15s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Blast Off"Squidward is ready for blast off!
- 1m 14s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Perfect Bottle"Sandy is working hard to make the perfect bottle!
- 1m 17s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Alternate Universe"SpongeBob is in an alternate universe and he needs help!
- 1m 11s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "In a Hurry!"SpongeBob is in a serious rush!
- 1m 6s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Officer SquarePants"SpongeBob loves his new position!
- 1m 14s
- "Pumpkin Party Rap"Have you ever heard a pumpkin rap? You are going to LOVE Pumpkin aMigos and their new smash hit: "GOURD AND SQUASHY"!
- 1m 45s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Cleaning Crew"Patrick thought he was on a food cart, not a cleaning cart!
- 1m 17s
- "Robots So Hot Music Video"Robots are the hottest thing right now! There’s just so much they can do. Most Importantly? PARTY! Forget their potential for world domination and start dancing with all your favorite Nick robots! Beep boop beep!
- 1m 42s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Lost Formula"SpongeBob can not find the Krabby Patty formula anywhere!
- 1m 15s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Sea Diving"SpongeBob is the first high-sea-diving-sponge out there!
- 1m 19s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "War on Bunnies"Squidward declares a war on bunnies!
- 1m 10s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Occasional Friends"SpongeBob and Patrick have to do A LOT of work for a free lunch!
- 1m 8s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "I Miss Everyone"SpongeBob and Patrick miss everyone...good thing they have eachother!
- 1m 10s
- "Summer Selfie Filters!"Celebrate summertime with Nickelodeon's brand new (still fake) summer filters! Don't worry, we've definitely fixed ALL the glitches this time around...
- 1m 35s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Sincere Face"Plankton is usually planning an evil scheme against the Krusty Krab, but this time Plankton asks SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs for a favor!
- 1m 14s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Where to Live in Bikini Bottom?"Where would you live in Bikini Bottom? You won’t believe what Jace Norman, Lincoln Loud, Fall Out Boy, and more picked for their underwater home!
- 1m 59s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Self Driving Boat"SpongeBob is in luck, you don't need a license to ride a self driving boat!
- 1m 14s
- "Get Cozy Song"It’s time to get cozy with all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Chomp cookies with Henry Hart, roast marshmallows with Spongebob & Patrick, and snuggle up with The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, Game Shakers and School of Rock. How do you like to spend your snow days?
- 2m 9s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Playthrough: SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure"Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
- 15m 54s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Santa RemixThis jolly tune about Christmas is getting remixed with all of your favorite friends from Bikini Bottom!
- 1m 20s
- "Acapella Christmas Carol Medley"Oh Caroling Song, oh Caroling Song! Thy friends come sing with thee. Sing along with your favorite Nick characters and have a crazy caroling Christmas.
- 2m 6s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Holiday Acapella!"It’s a “SpongeBob Holiday Acapella Mashup.” Tis the season to be jolly and falalalalaing! Sing along with your favorite SpongeBob characters as we bring in the holidays.
- 1m 56s
- "Thanksgiving Livin' Song"Are you ready for that Thanksgiving Living? Well join us and your favorite Nick characters as we stuff our bellies and take selfies.
- 1m 52s
- Straight Gobblin'Get ready for Thanksgiving with the ULTIMATE turkey rap! He will surely get you pumped up for all the food this holiday has to offer!
- 1m 34s
- SpongeBob Squarepants: "Campfire Song Remix"Is it hot in here? Or is it just this remix?? Your day’s about to heat up with this blazin' remix of a SpongeBob classic! IT’S LIT!
- 1m 31s
Play SpongeBob Run!
Play SpongeBob Run!
Ready? Set? SPONGE! The race to find the missing Krabby Patty recipe is on! Can you help SpongeBob find it before it’s too late?
YOU’VE ENTERED THE F.U.N. ZONE
Check out these awesome characters
ACT Like a Sponge!
ACT Like a Sponge!
Nickelodeon is working to remove 5 million pounds of plastic and debris from the ocean. To learn how YOU can help, visit the Nickelodeon Our World site.
Sponge-tastic Times at the Krusty Krab!
- SponeBob SquarePants: "Smelly Kitchen"SOmething smells VERY funky at the Krusty Krab!
- 1m 24s
- Every Krusty Krab Employee EverThe Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
- 18m 55s
- SpongeBob Loving the Krusty Krab for 7 Minutes!From the Krabby Patties he crafts so tenderly to spending time with Mr. Krabs and Squidward– SpongeBob has a lot to love about the Krusty Krab. In honor of his obsession, check out 7 straight minutes of SpongeBob being in love with the Krusty Krab!
- 7m 3s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Warden Krabs"The Krusty Krab is beefing up their security!
- 1m 23s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Krusty Krab Pizza"SpongeBob and Squidward go to deliver the very first Krusty Krab Pizza!
- 28s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Homemade Krabby Patties"SpongeBob and Gary are home and super bored, so they decide to play "Krusty Krab"! SpongeBob is making Krabby Patties in his own home!
- 1m 12s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Commercial"Check out Mr. Krabs' new commercial! Do you think he will impress Mr. Grouper?
- 1m 16s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Justice at the Krusty Krab"SpongeBob and Patrick imitate Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. While doing so, they help people at the Krusty Krab!
- 1m 10s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Bad Comments"See what happens when the Mr. Krabs puts a comment board in the Krusty Krab.
- 1m 19s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "At Night"SpongeBob is really excited to work at night at the Krusty Krab!
- 1m 21s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Patty Hype"A hungry fish gives Mr. Krabs an idea to attract more customers.
- 1m 1s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Krabby Pattynapping"There's a Krabby Pattynapping happening at the Krusty Krab! Will Plankton get away this time?
- 42s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Is This the Krusy Krab?"Patrick gets a job at the Krusy Krab and is in charge of answering the phone.
- 35s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Squid in Charge"When Squidward watches over the Krusty Krab, his top priority is to make sure everything is spotless!
- 51s
- Spongebob Squarepants: "Elegant Eatery"Feast on gourmet cuisine at dog food prices. Reserve a table at the Krusty Krab today!
- 1m 10s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Exectuive Patrick: Business Tie"The Krusty Krab has a new menu time called "Executive Treatment" for executives only! Patrick wants to order it but he'll have to dress the part first.
- 58s
- Spongebob Squarepants: "Fish Food Rescue: The Krusty Krab"Profishional food expert Don Snapper visits the Krusty Krab! Let's see what he thinks!
- 1m 37s
- How to Run a Successful BusinessFollow these few simple suggestions and you'll be well on your way to running a successful business!
- 40s
- SpongeBob SquarePants: "Accidents Will Happen: Scamming Squid"Mr. Krabs will do ANYTHING to keep Squidward from getting him in trouble.
- 1m 45s
Fan Hubs
SpongeBob Universe
Dive into the SpongeBob Universe! If you’re looking for something SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Kamp Koral, or generally Bikini Bottom-y, you’ve come to the right place. Catch up on the latest clips, games, and episodes from your favorite SpongeBob pals!