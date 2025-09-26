SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure

Are you ready for an adventure? Well, SpongeBob is! Join him in Nickelodeon's newest fun and free online adventure game, SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure. Help Spongebob navigate quests and play activities to level up. Some quests are hard, and others are easy so be ready for any adventure that may come your way. And this isn’t the only adventure, check out tons more free online adventure games on Nick.com! How To Play: Use the mouse to click and move.