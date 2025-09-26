SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon Basketball Stars

Nickelodeon Basketball Stars is a fast-paced online basketball game starring your favorite characters from SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sanjay & Craig and Harvey Beaks. Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Sanjay, Craig, Korra, Asami, Fee or Foo and use your character's mega dunks to crush the competition. Hit the court in a tournament or random matchup. Score the most points and work your way up to win the Championship Cup. Play Nickelodeon Basketball Stars and other free online games on Nick.com. How to Play: Use the arrow keys to move and jump, and the spacebar to dunk or attack.