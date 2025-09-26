SpongeBob SquarePants

Rock Collector

Are you rrrready to collect some awesome rocks? In this fun online adventure game, SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Collector, it's your job to explore the depths of Bikini Bottom in search of some totally awesome gems. Dig deep to find hidden treasure, crazy power ups and so much more. Once your pack is full, go to the surface to uncover your rocks to see what you found. Plus, you'll get to explore with your favorite undersea friends like SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles! Play SpongeBob SquarePants: Rock Collector and other free online adventure games on nick.com. How to Play: Use the arrow keys to move and dig. Press space to use your rope. Press up to jump.