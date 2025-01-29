The Thundermans

HOLD ONTO YOUR CAPES - you’ve reached the THUNDER-VERSE! Whether you’re a fan of the original The Thundermans series, The Thundermans Return, or here for the all-new The Thundermans: Undercover series, you are SUPER in the right place.



Phoebe and Max are twins and members of the Thundermans’, a family of suburban superheroes. Like any fraternal twins, they share a healthy sibling rivalry turbocharged by their superpowers. Phoebe is good-natured and always tries to do the right thing. Max, on the other hand, will do anything to one-up his sister. With their younger siblings (Billy, Nora, and Chloe) and parents (Hank and Barb), the pair must attempt to keep their powers under wraps and lead a normal life... but can life ever be normal in a family of superheroes?



When it comes to The Thundermans: Undercover, get ready for double lives, triple the hijinks and ALL the thunder! The spinoff series follows grown-up Phoebe and Max, plus their little sister Chloe, who go undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores. As the danger ramps up, the Thunderman trio has to stay in town - indefinitely. Now, the squabbling twins are not just fighting villains—they’re also acting as Chloe’s guardians!