Super Secret Summer!
The super siblings return! Watch all new episodes of Thundermans Undercover starting in July on Nickelodeon!
Watch Full Episodes
BEST OF THE THUNDERMANS
- The Thundermans: "Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo Look Back on The Thundermans"Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) and Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman) take a look back on all of their best moments on the set of The Thundermans. Warning… there will be tons of laughs and maybe even some tears! Watch as they share their favorite stunts and what it was like growing up together. Remember when Max did that cool back flip? Or remember the time Phoebe had a catch phrase?
- 4m 58s
- The Thundermans: Sneak Peek: Twin PowerMax and Phoebe are even stronger when they are together!
- 1m 9s
- The Thundermans: "Assista Boy"The Thunder Twins have been selected as contenders for membership to the elite Hero League team called the Z-Force and old sidekick, Assista Boy, is back to say hello and hoping they will be great heroes just like their parents!
- 1m 24s
- The Thundermans: "Max's Evilest Moments"Do you think Max is atually a villain? Check out his evilest moments!
- 1m 55s
- The Thundermans: "Get To Know Kira!"Ever wonder what it’s like to be a Thunderman? Watch as Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) answers fan questions and dishes on what it’s like to write songs, play instruments and be a superhero on TV!
- 1m 39s
- The Thundermans: "Jack Draws His Story!"Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) tells us the epic tale of the time he went swimming with sharks in Bora Bora!
- 1m 50s
- The Thundermans: "Big Bad Hare Day"Phoebe and Max Thunderman are at the paws of Dr. Colosso’s evil (and adorable) rabbit army. Watch as these custom-made action figures take on real life bunnies in a truly un-bunny-lievable way!
- 1m 27s
- The Thundermans: "Kira Draws Her Life!"Kira Kosarin reflects back on her 2015 Kids’ Choice Awards experience in the slime car wash and her slime-soaked celebrity encounters!
- 1m 51s
- The Thundermans: "The Cricket Challenge"Did you know Jack Griffo likes to eat crickets?! Neither did we! Jack challenged Riele Downs, Jade Pettyjohn, Thomas Kuc, Benjamin Flores Jr. and Sean Ryan Fox to see if they can stomach one of his favorite treats. Watch and see which Nick stars are up for the challenge and which stars politely pass. What’s one of the weirdest things you’ve ever eaten?
- 1m 23s
- The Thundermans: "Max's Broken Heart"Max's girlfriend broke up with him and he is completely heart broken! Even his super power, freeze breath, isn't working!
- 1m 1s
- The Thundermans: "Get to Know Jack!"You asked... Jack answered! Check out this awesome interview with one of your favorite Thundermans characters, Jack Griffo!
- 1m 4s
- The Thundermans: "Jack's Mind Reading Trick"Haven't you always wanted to read the minds of others? Well, Jack and Kira are about to show you how… or are they going to show you a silly prank?!
- 45s
- The Thundermans: "The New Phoebe"Phoebe is hurt but she has a really important interview! Good thing she has her BFF, Cherry, to cover for her!
- 59s
- The Thundermans: "Back to Evil"Dr. Collosso is on to something silly! Check out what his "Secret Party" button does!
- 1m 2s
- "Corny Valentine's Day Cards"Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin of The Thundermans, Riele Downs from Henry Danger and Breanna Yde from School of Rock dish out their best Valentine’s Day advice. Check out these Corny Cards!
- 1m 14s
- The Thundermans: "Caring for ColossoMax, Phoebe, and the rest of the Thundermans are here to teach you the do’s and don’t’s of pet care! Taking care of pets can be hard… but taking care of a super villain-turned-bunny can be even harder!
- 1m 20s
- The Thundermans: "Extended Theme Song"The Thundermans have been through a lot in 3 years! Check out this extended theme song to catch up with everything just in time for new episodes!
- 1m 46s
- "Wonderland Creations"We know you love creating your own worlds! Check out some of the greatest winter wonderlands we've seen, all created by YOU!
- 1m 32s
- The Thundermans: "Faster Than Lightning"The Thunderman's are getting ready to go trick or treating, until a storm comes along to put a damper on their night!
- 1m 4s
- Halloween On SetHalloween is coming and Nick is freaking out!! Check out how The Thundermans and School of Rock prepared for their halloween episodes!
- 2m 19s
- The Thundermans: "Set Bloopers"Here are some of the funniest moments from behind the scenes of The Thundermans.
- 1m 39s
- The Thundermans: "Barb's Birthday"Max and Phoebe stop arguing long enough to come up with the perfect gift for their mom's birthday!
- 1m 12s
- The Thundermans: "Chloe's Favorite"When Chloe says Max is her favorite, Phoebe becomes determined to change her mind!
- 1m 2s
- The Thundermans: "Phoebe's Signs"Phoebe misses all of the signs that point to her potential soul mate!
- 1m 5s
- The Thundermans: "Behind the Scenes"Ever want to know what happens behind the scenes of The Thundermans? Well, Kira Kosarin (Phoebe) and Jack Griffo (Max) are taking you behind the scenes of the making of the show, with guest star and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho!
- 1m 40s
- Danger & Thunder: "Kira Unboxing"Watch Thundermans star, Kira Kosarin, unbox her custom-made Phoebe action figure for the first time!
- 1m 9s
- The Thundermans: "Anniversary Surprise"Jack receives an unexpected anniversary surprise.
- 1m 13s
- The Thundermans: "Science!"Nora and Billy go to Max for advice when they take their mom's tablet without asking.
- 1m 2s
- The Thundermans: "TBT Audition Tapes"Are you ready for TBT? We’re talking Throwback Thundermans! Henry Danger's Jace Norman and Cooper Barns dug up Kira Kosarin's and Jack Griffo’s audition tape for the Thundermans.
- 2m 14s
- How To Prank: "Toothpaste Cookies"When Kira's serving up cookies, your teeth better be fresh and clean!
- 1m 40s
- The Thunderman's: "Max's Partner"It's game night and Max calls in his girlfriend to be his partner.
- 57s
- The Thundermans: "Phoebe Hearts Techrider"Phoebe really wants Techrider as her mentor, but she's pressured to pick her dad. So Max and Dr. Colosso are here to save the day!
- 59s
- The Thundermans: "Bow Emporium"Looking to spice up your hair accessory collection? Check out the Bow Emporium!
- 1m 16s
- The Thundermans: "Are You Afraid of the Park?: Candy Squash"Dr. Colosso has to figure out how to come up with two thousand dollars after using it all on an app, Candy Squash.
- 1m 7s
- The Thundermans: "Bad to the Bone"Dr. Colosso gives Max some evil tips to be bad to the bone!
- 45s
- The Thundermans: "Best Friend Battle"Phoebe and Max are having some trouble sharing Cherry has a friend.
- 1m 3s
- DIY: Glamour Pics Of Your Pet!Kira Kosarin and Sydney Park demonstrate how to capture memories with your picture-perfect pet: guest-starring the glamorous Totes Magoat!
- 1m 31s
- Name the Reindeer!Find out if these Nick stars know Santa's reindeer as well as they know their lines!
- 30s
- "DIY: Infinity Scarf"Kira Kosarin and Sydney Park show you how to DIY a shirt to live forever: as a stylish infinity scarf!
- 1m 6s
- DIY: Make a Tote Bag!Kira Kosarin and Sydney Park upcycle a t-shirt into a totally cute tote. Special guest: Totes Magoat!
- 1m 21s
CHECK OUT THESE AWESOME CHARACTERS
Fan Hubs
The Thundermans
HOLD ONTO YOUR CAPES - you’ve reached the THUNDER-VERSE! Whether you’re a fan of the original The Thundermans series, The Thundermans Return, or here for the all-new The Thundermans: Undercover series, you are SUPER in the right place.
Phoebe and Max are twins and members of the Thundermans’, a family of suburban superheroes. Like any fraternal twins, they share a healthy sibling rivalry turbocharged by their superpowers. Phoebe is good-natured and always tries to do the right thing. Max, on the other hand, will do anything to one-up his sister. With their younger siblings (Billy, Nora, and Chloe) and parents (Hank and Barb), the pair must attempt to keep their powers under wraps and lead a normal life... but can life ever be normal in a family of superheroes?
When it comes to The Thundermans: Undercover, get ready for double lives, triple the hijinks and ALL the thunder! The spinoff series follows grown-up Phoebe and Max, plus their little sister Chloe, who go undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores. As the danger ramps up, the Thunderman trio has to stay in town - indefinitely. Now, the squabbling twins are not just fighting villains—they’re also acting as Chloe’s guardians!
Phoebe and Max are twins and members of the Thundermans’, a family of suburban superheroes. Like any fraternal twins, they share a healthy sibling rivalry turbocharged by their superpowers. Phoebe is good-natured and always tries to do the right thing. Max, on the other hand, will do anything to one-up his sister. With their younger siblings (Billy, Nora, and Chloe) and parents (Hank and Barb), the pair must attempt to keep their powers under wraps and lead a normal life... but can life ever be normal in a family of superheroes?
When it comes to The Thundermans: Undercover, get ready for double lives, triple the hijinks and ALL the thunder! The spinoff series follows grown-up Phoebe and Max, plus their little sister Chloe, who go undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores. As the danger ramps up, the Thunderman trio has to stay in town - indefinitely. Now, the squabbling twins are not just fighting villains—they’re also acting as Chloe’s guardians!