Pig Changes Are Coming!
Mummy and Daddy Pig have big news to tell Peppa and George! Learn all about it in this super special episode.
WATCH FULL EPISODES
STORY-TIME WITH PEPPA
- Peppa Pig: Peppa's FairytaleIt's time for bed! But first, a never-ending bedtime story told by every person in the house!
- 2m 43s
- Peppa Pig: Making Glitter MasksPeppa and the rest of her classmates try to convince Madame Gazelle to use glitter in their class project!
- 2m 23s
- Peppa: Shopping for GeorgeWhen Mummy Pig realizes George's clothes are full of holes, she takes him shopping for new ones.
- 2m 18s
- Peppa Pig: Nursery RhymesSing along with Peppa and her classmates as they go over their favorite nursery rhymes!
- 1m 45s
- Peppa Pig: Goodnight GeorgeIt's past Peppa and George's bedtime, but George isn't feeling very sleepy.
- 1m 43s
DO THE PIGGLE WIGGLE!
DO THE PIGGLE WIGGLE!
Watch and listen to Peppa Pig’s Piggle Wiggle song! Can you do the Piggle Wiggle?
PLAY GAMES WITH PEPPA
- Family Picture MakerStrike a pose, it’s Family Picture Maker day! This creative game is a fun way to learn about self-identity and valuing others. Kids can create multiple group portraits by customizing characters to resemble those they define as family. By personalizing features, including hair, body type, eyes and eye color, skin tone, expression, and more, little learners celebrate individual similarities and differences while developing an awareness of self. They can also select outfits and special backgrounds as well as add some of their favorite Noggin characters to the scene. Say cheese! It’s now time to snap a picture and add it to a digital gallery that they can revisit anytime. The fun never ends – kids can continue creating additional new group portraits that represent what family means to them!
- Peppa Pig: ShopkeeperIt’s shopping day with Peppa, George, and Mummy Pig! Peppa is so excited to help busy Miss Rabbit in her three stores – and your little shopkeeper can join in! As they enter Peppa’s world, players put their math skills to work while freely exploring a clothing shop, a toy shop, and a pottery shop. Plus, they earn money by repairing items in each place. Then it’s time to shop! Kids use the money they’ve earned – and their counting and adding skills – to buy items at each store’s cash register. Oh, goody!
- Peppa Pig : Hide and SeekReady or not, here comes Peppa! By playing one of Peppa’s favorite games, kids learn about positional and spatial relations. As Peppa closes her eyes (no peeking!), players help hide one of her friends by following directions that describe the position and location of the perfect spot: “George wants to hide behind the small blue dinosaur.” “Hide Suzy in the leaf pile!” “Help Pedro hide between the beach umbrellas.” Next, the seeking begins – and now it’s Peppa who needs help! Your child will use their spatial skills to connect puzzle pieces and build a path that leads Peppa to her hidden friend. How clever! The game continues with a new friend at a different location!
- Peppa Pig: Brilliant Math BuilderIt’s a lovely day for math with Peppa and her friends! Your little mathematicians will love solving challenges while visiting three of Peppa’s favorite places: the Country, the Beach, and the City. Kids will complete fun activities using their matching, sorting, and pattern skills – earning vehicles, shops, toys, and decorations (even a muddy puddle!) to customize their scenes. Hooray! When kids are ready, they can tap the play button to get Peppa, George, and their many friends to interact with each scene. How delightful!
PLAY SHOPKEEPER WITH PEPPA!
PLAY SHOPKEEPER WITH PEPPA!
Can you use your math skills to help Peppa at Miss Rabbit’s shops? First help Peppa at work, then use the money you earn to buy goodies!
Check out these awesome characters
PUT SOME PEPPA IN YOUR STEPPA
- Do the Piggle Wiggle!Ready to boogie with Peppa and her pals? Do the Piggle Wiggle - she'll show you how!
- 3m 3s
- Spot the Difference #8 w/ PAW Patrol, Santiago & Peppa Pig!These awesome Nick Jr. girls are great at finding things! Can you help them spot the differences in each of these scenes? Every scene highlights a female Nick Jr. character from the shows PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas and more!
- 7m 2s
- Nick Jr. Costume Party #2It's the Nick Jr. Costume Party! Can you guess which character each costume will turn out to be?
- 7m 7s
- Nick Jr. Party CountdownCount down the top parties from 2019 with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
- 6m 5s
- Family Dance SongIt's time to dance with your family to this awesome new song! This catchy tune will have you grooving.
- 4m 46s
- What If?Play some fun 'What If?' games with Nick Jr.! What if every time Marshall falls, everything gets faster?
- 5m 59s
- Peppa Pig: Peppa's FairytaleIt's time for bed! But first, a never-ending bedtime story told by every person in the house!
- 2m 43s
- Peppa Pig: Making Glitter MasksPeppa and the rest of her classmates try to convince Madame Gazelle to use glitter in their class project!
- 2m 23s
- Peppa: Shopping for GeorgeWhen Mummy Pig realizes George's clothes are full of holes, she takes him shopping for new ones.
- 2m 18s
- Peppa Pig: Nursery RhymesSing along with Peppa and her classmates as they go over their favorite nursery rhymes!
- 1m 45s
- Peppa: Peppa's Hello SongIt's time to say hello with Peppa and her friends! Listen to all the different ways to say hello!
- 1m 6s
- Super Fan: Peppa QuizTest your knowledge on all things Peppa by watching this SNOUT-standing video quiz!
- 1m 50s
- Peppa Pig: Goodnight GeorgeIt's past Peppa and George's bedtime, but George isn't feeling very sleepy.
- 1m 43s
- Peppa Pig: Rainy Day GamesPeppa and George don't agree on what to play indoors. But outside they find common ground in muddy puddles!
- 3m 58s
Fan Hubs
About Peppa Pig
Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles.