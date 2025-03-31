  • Pig Changes Are Coming!

    Mummy and Daddy Pig have big news to tell Peppa and George! Learn all about it in this super special episode.

    Watch and listen to Peppa Pig’s Piggle Wiggle song! Can you do the Piggle Wiggle?

    Can you use your math skills to help Peppa at Miss Rabbit’s shops? First help Peppa at work, then use the money you earn to buy goodies!

    About Peppa Pig

    Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles.