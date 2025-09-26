Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig: Brilliant Math Builder

It’s a lovely day for math with Peppa and her friends! Your little mathematicians will love solving challenges while visiting three of Peppa’s favorite places: the Country, the Beach, and the City. Kids will complete fun activities using their matching, sorting, and pattern skills – earning vehicles, shops, toys, and decorations (even a muddy puddle!) to customize their scenes. Hooray! When kids are ready, they can tap the play button to get Peppa, George, and their many friends to interact with each scene. How delightful!