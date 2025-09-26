Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig : Hide and Seek

Ready or not, here comes Peppa! By playing one of Peppa’s favorite games, kids learn about positional and spatial relations. As Peppa closes her eyes (no peeking!), players help hide one of her friends by following directions that describe the position and location of the perfect spot: “George wants to hide behind the small blue dinosaur.” “Hide Suzy in the leaf pile!” “Help Pedro hide between the beach umbrellas.” Next, the seeking begins – and now it’s Peppa who needs help! Your child will use their spatial skills to connect puzzle pieces and build a path that leads Peppa to her hidden friend. How clever! The game continues with a new friend at a different location!