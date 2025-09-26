Family Picture Maker

Strike a pose, it’s Family Picture Maker day! This creative game is a fun way to learn about self-identity and valuing others. Kids can create multiple group portraits by customizing characters to resemble those they define as family. By personalizing features, including hair, body type, eyes and eye color, skin tone, expression, and more, little learners celebrate individual similarities and differences while developing an awareness of self. They can also select outfits and special backgrounds as well as add some of their favorite Noggin characters to the scene. Say cheese! It’s now time to snap a picture and add it to a digital gallery that they can revisit anytime. The fun never ends – kids can continue creating additional new group portraits that represent what family means to them!