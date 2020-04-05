About Henry Danger & Danger Force

Welcome to the Danger-Verse! In Henry Danger, Henry Hart lands the ultimate dream job: being Kid Danger, superhero sidekick to Captain Man! Together, they take on some seriously wild villains like The Toddler, Dr. Minyak, Beekeeper, Frankini, Time Jerker, and so many more. With help from their squad—Charlotte, Jasper, Piper, and Schwoz—they tackle tough challenges and try to keep their superhero identities a total secret. It’s not easy saving Swellview, but nothing stops these heroes from having a blast while they do it!



When Henry decides to move on, Captain Man forms a new team of heroes: Danger Force! Enter Mika, Miles, Bose, and Chapa—four tweens who accidentally get superpowers and decide to use them for good. Captain Man and Schwoz train them at S.W.A.G. (Swellview Academy for the Gifted), where they learn to handle their tricky, sometimes out-of-control powers. Of course, Captain Man has to handle his own “power” of dealing with four headstrong kids! Between battling bad guys, keeping their powers hidden, and figuring out how to work as a team, Danger Force always finds a way to bring the fun—and the awesome!