BEST OF AANG
- Every Time Aang Bends - Book 2For Aang to face his destiny as the Avatar, he must master all 4 elements - but just how many times did he bend water, earth, fire, and air in all of Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let’s find out! Here’s every time Aang bends in Book Two of Avatar!
- 16m 48s
- Avatar: Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang: "Unlikely Friendship"Zuko and Aang reminisce on the days when they were once enemies.
- 1m 57s
- Avatar: The Blue Spirit: "Savior in Disguise"Aang disovers an unlikely friend in a moment of great need.
- 3m 31s
BEST OF ZUKO
Follow the adventures of Aang and Korra, two Avatars destined to master the elements and protect their world from powerful enemies!