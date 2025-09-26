The Loud House

Survival of the Loudest

See how long you can survive the Loud's basement! In Nickelodeon's free and fun online multiplayer game, The Loud House: Survival of the Loudest, you dodge obstacles and collect items to make it through as many rounds as possible. Look out for dirty laundry, flying hockey equipments and more to get a high score. Look out for any messes that will slow you down. Play The Loud House: Survival of the Loudest and other free online multiplayer games on nick.com. How to Play: Follow the in-game instructions.