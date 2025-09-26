PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Pet Parlor Rescue

When a rainstorm puts a damper on the pet parade, Skye calls on YOUR little engineer to help save (and clean up) the day. In this STEM-based game, honorary PAW Patrol members (aka your kids) are called on to help Katie clean bunnies, kitties, and pigs by building grooming machines. The machines will help get the pets cleaned faster! All paws on deck to use conveyor belts, springs and pipes to get the pets from one place of the parlor to a grooming station. Through trial and error, kids will get to come up with solutions to get the pets all clean. Let’s get building!