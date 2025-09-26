Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Block Party 3

Join your favorite Nickelodeon characters for some board game fun in Block Party 3, a free online strategy game on nick.com! Your favorite Nickelodeon characters are back and better than ever in the free online action game, Block Party 3. Join the fun in this fun strategy game and play as SpongeBob SquarePants, Kid Danger from Henry Danger, Babe and Kenzie from Game Shakers or Lincoln Loud from the Loud House! Choose your board, choose your player and then let’s get going in a fun competition! Roll the dice to find out how many spaces you move forward. Make your way across the board, and compete against the other players in a variety of fun online mini games to win coins. The player with the most coins at the end of the game wins! Play Block Party 3 and other free online strategy games on Nick.com. How to Play: Follow the instructions in each mini game.