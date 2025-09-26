SpongeBob SquarePants

Coding Kickoff

If you want to learn how to code games like Babe and Kenzie from the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers, Nickelodeon's Coding Kickoff is the free online puzzle game for you! This fun, free online game teaches you the very beginning steps towards learning to code. You can learn with SpongeBob SquarePants, the Game Shakers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. At the start of each level, you'll need to figure out how move your character around the board to meet the goal, all the while ensuring that you avoid obstacles and grab power ups! Play Nickelodeon's Coding Kickoff and other free online games on nick.com. How to Play: Use the mouse to drag the methods to assembly to complete the level.