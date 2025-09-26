Nick Jr.: Finding Feelings

Emotions are feelings and how those feelings are expressed. Do your kids need help expressing themselves, or understanding how others are feeling? Invite them to learn about emotions with their Nick Jr. friends! In this educational game, your kids will learn words to describe different emotions—like “ecstatic,” and the definition of each word. They’ll then have to try to identify which characters from PAW Patrol, Team Umizoomi, Bubble Guppies, and Blaze, are expressing that emotion. Can they figure out who’s feeling happy, sad, or even surprised? Let’s play!