PAW Patrol: Pup Pup Boogie: Math Moves

The PAW Patrol pups are ready to pup, pup boogie, but they can’t show off their pawesome moves without your preschooler’s help! Is your young learner up for a math mission with Marshall, Chase, Everest, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, and Skye? Get groovin’! To play, kids will look at the numbers displayed above their selected character, and press the matching numbers on the dance pad. If your kids know their numbers and tap them in the right order, they’ll earn stars and boogie breaks. There are 15 levels in this game to unlock, and each helps kids master counting and number recognition. Let’s pup, pup play!!