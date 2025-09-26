PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups: Catch that Robot

Mighty preschoolers, the PAW Patrol pups need your help to save Adventure Bay from Harold Humdinger’s meteor-powered robot! In this pup-tastic action adventure game kids will learn simple STEM concepts such as how bridges and ramps function. They’ll get to rescue friends by building bridges with Rocky and making ice ramps with Everest. Once their friends are rescued, they’ll help Chase use his super speed to catch up to the robot and stop it from causing any further damage to Adventure Bay! Mighty Pups (and preschoolers) to the rescue!