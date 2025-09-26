Nick Jr. Super Search

Let’s play hide-and-seek with the PAW Patrol pups, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Sunny, and Team Umizoomi! First, your super searcher can select a friend to play with, and then visit Adventure Bay, Umi City, Friendly Falls, or Axel City to search for their Nick Jr. friends who are hiding in the scene. If players search and tap on all their friends before time runs out, they'll earn stars! Kids can also play again and again to search for NEW characters in every scene.