PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol: Snow Day Math Moves

Get your best dance moves ready and your bodies groovin' to beat the chill! Dance with numbers using the winter edition of Pup Pup Boogie! Everest, Tracker, Rubble, Skye, and the rest of the pups are ready to play Pup Pup Boogie on a snowy day, but they need your child's help. In order to figure out the dance moves, kids will have to match and tap numbers in the correct order. Master matching and earn a boogie break where the pups will show off some PAWesome dance moves at your child’s command. Complete the entire set of numbers and unlock new levels! When your child boogies with the PAW Patrol pups, they build number identification and sequencing skills, and may even learn a new dance move! There are 15 levels in this game to unlock, and each helps kids master counting and number recognition. Let’s pup, pup play!