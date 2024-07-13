Serena Williams is a LEGEND!

But we've always known this. Watch Serena bring home the 2024 Legend Award.
WATCH NOW

BEST OF THE ORANGE CARPET

JELLY ROLL IS ON THE ORANGE CARPET!

Orange You Glad They Wore This?!

6 Photos

Blimp-Tastic Orange Carpet Looks

10 Photos

BLIMP-WORTHY MOMENTS OF THE NIGHT

Every Kids’ Choice 2024 Winner!

The KIDS have SPOKEN! After an epic night of Sponges, Stars, birthday celebrations (HBD SPONGEBOB!), summer fun, SLIME, special guests, and EPIC performances from Kid Laroi, Rita Ora, and more - your official Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 winners are here!
07/13/2024
1:32

Oh Splat! Reneé Rapp Wins Her First Kids' Choice Award
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Everybody say YAY RENEÉ! Watch the "Poison Poison" singer & Mean Girls star win her first-ever Blimp. 
07/14/2024
1:29

The Cast of Young Sheldon Wins Big!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

The cast of Young Sheldon takes home the Blimp for Favorite Family TV Show - aka, the Best Reason to Not Fight Over the Remote award.
07/14/2024

WE HAD THE SLIME OF OUR LIVES

2:17

Keenan & Kel Go Scuba Sliming!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch all-time BFFs Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell go scuba-sliming for some nominees.
07/14/2024
Renée Rapp is a VISION in Slime green.

Slimiest Moments of 2024

6 Photos

Blimp-Worthy Moments from Kids' Choice Awards 2024

5 Photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

2:40

Best of Summer Celebration! 2024 Cold Open
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

It's time for SLIME! The super summer slime party has finally arrived. Watch the official Kids' Choice Awards 2024 opening performance, featuring Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang." 
07/14/2024
2:59

SpongeBob SquarePants' Birthday Surprise!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Happy Birthday SpongeBob! Watch your host get Slimed and celebrated as we close out the show with a super special birthday performance!
07/14/2024
4:12

Kid Laroi Performs - And Gets SLIMED!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch Kid Laroi perform "Nights Like This," "Girls," and "Stay" - AND get Slimed!
07/14/2024
2:17

Keenan & Kel Go Scuba Sliming!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch all-time BFFs Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell go scuba-sliming for some nominees.
07/14/2024

MORE FROM KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS!

Blimp-Worthy Moments from Kids' Choice Awards 2024

5 Photos
2:59

SpongeBob SquarePants' Birthday Surprise!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Happy Birthday SpongeBob! Watch your host get Slimed and celebrated as we close out the show with a super special birthday performance!
07/14/2024
Renée Rapp wins a Blimp for Favorite Breakout Artist! That's a great outfit, it'd be a shame if it got some Slime on it...

Slime-lights of the Night!

5 Photos
1:25

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Wins Favorite Animated Movie!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse brings home a Blimp for Favorite Animated Movie, presented by Scuba Slimers Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
07/14/2024
4:12

Kid Laroi Performs - And Gets SLIMED!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch Kid Laroi perform "Nights Like This," "Girls," and "Stay" - AND get Slimed!
07/14/2024
2:17

Keenan & Kel Go Scuba Sliming!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch all-time BFFs Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell go scuba-sliming for some nominees.
07/14/2024
1:22

Best Half-Time EVER. Jelly Roll & Heidi Klum Get SLIMED!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Jelly Roll stole the show during this years Half-Time Moment! Watch this awesome combo get SLIMED!
07/14/2024
1:22

Anna Kendrick Wins a Blimp!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Watch the Trolls Band Together star take home her second Kids' Choice Blimp!
07/14/2024
2:34

Jack & Kira Unbox More Blimps!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Big Blimps all-around! Lexi Rivera wins Favorite Female Creator and Bella Poarch wins Favorite Social Media Star.
07/14/2024
1:21

Real Kids Creating Real Change!
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Nickelodeon Our World is proud to present these amazing kids with an award recognizing their outstanding service! Learn more on the Nickelodeon Our World site.
07/14/2024
4:12

Serena Williams is a LEGEND
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024

This year's Legend Award is presented to the GOAT herself, tennis all-star Serena Williams. 
07/14/2024