Every Kids’ Choice 2024 Winner!
The KIDS have SPOKEN! After an epic night of Sponges, Stars, birthday celebrations (HBD SPONGEBOB!), summer fun, SLIME, special guests, and EPIC performances from Kid Laroi, Rita Ora, and more - your official Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 winners are here!
07/13/2024
1:32
Oh Splat! Reneé Rapp Wins Her First Kids' Choice AwardNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Everybody say YAY RENEÉ! Watch the "Poison Poison" singer & Mean Girls star win her first-ever Blimp.
07/14/2024
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
2:40
Best of Summer Celebration! 2024 Cold OpenNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
It's time for SLIME! The super summer slime party has finally arrived. Watch the official Kids' Choice Awards 2024 opening performance, featuring Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang."
07/14/2024
2:59
SpongeBob SquarePants' Birthday Surprise!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Happy Birthday SpongeBob! Watch your host get Slimed and celebrated as we close out the show with a super special birthday performance!
07/14/2024
4:12
Kid Laroi Performs - And Gets SLIMED!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Watch Kid Laroi perform "Nights Like This," "Girls," and "Stay" - AND get Slimed!
07/14/2024
2:59
1:25
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Wins Favorite Animated Movie!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse brings home a Blimp for Favorite Animated Movie, presented by Scuba Slimers Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
07/14/2024
4:12
2:17
Keenan & Kel Go Scuba Sliming!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Watch all-time BFFs Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell go scuba-sliming for some nominees.
07/14/2024
1:22
Best Half-Time EVER. Jelly Roll & Heidi Klum Get SLIMED!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Jelly Roll stole the show during this years Half-Time Moment! Watch this awesome combo get SLIMED!
07/14/2024
1:22
Anna Kendrick Wins a Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Watch the Trolls Band Together star take home her second Kids' Choice Blimp!
07/14/2024
2:34
Jack & Kira Unbox More Blimps!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Big Blimps all-around! Lexi Rivera wins Favorite Female Creator and Bella Poarch wins Favorite Social Media Star.
07/14/2024
1:21
Real Kids Creating Real Change!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Nickelodeon Our World is proud to present these amazing kids with an award recognizing their outstanding service! Learn more on the Nickelodeon Our World site.
07/14/2024