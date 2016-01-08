ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Pranking Simon" 02/21/2018
Theodore takes Simon's side when Alvin pranks him yet again!
Watching
01:22
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Sing My Way"
Sing "My Way" with Alvin as he and Dave are in a scary shark tank!
08/01/2016
01:55
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Animals Sing Alvin"
Animals love Alvin songs as much as you do and sing some of their favorites!
06/06/2016
00:56
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Sing Bully Bully"
Alvin promises to protect Theodore from the school bully!
11/20/2015
01:00
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksMusic Monday: "Totally Sick Remix"
Your favorite Nick shows are here to present the sickest track of the season - literally!
12/14/2015
01:36
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Sing You Make Me Better"
Sing along with your favorite chipmunks and chipettes about who makes you better!
03/07/2016
00:26
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Theme Song"
Get set to have some fun! Bringing you action and satisfaction, Alvin, Simon, Theodore are back in their new show ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks!
08/01/2015
01:01
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Sing Ice Cream Dream"
Alvin and Simon don't take Theodore's song seriously, so he uploads it online to see if anyone else might like it. Can you show how much you love his song?
08/28/2015
02:50
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "I See You"
Alvin and the Chipmunks have a new song out, "I See You"! Check out the music video here!
11/09/2015
01:17
Epic Skateboarding
Alvin, Mikey, Sanjay and Craig show off their coolest moves in this skateboard montage.
05/25/2016
00:57
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "With My Eyes Closed"
Alvin thought babysitting would be a piece of cake, but it's gotta be one of the hardest jobs he's ever had!
11/08/2015
00:57
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Someone's Watching"
Under constant surveillance, Simon is no longer able to pull his mischievous moves.
11/07/2015
01:00
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Guest of Honor"
The Chipmunks and the Chipettes really know how to go above and beyond for their guests.
11/09/2015
00:53
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "He's a Heartthrob"
All the girls want to be with Simon after his "performance" in the school play, and Alvin is jealous!
11/07/2015
01:02
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Fashion Disaster"
Brittany has to break the truth to Jeanette about her fashion choices, but she doesn't seem to care.
02/01/2016
00:52
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Fools Beware"
Alvin's goofy antics are getting out of hand, and Simon is determined to stop them.
10/20/2015
01:26
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Gotta Be Cool"
Alvin tries to show Theodore the fine art of being cool.
10/16/2015
01:15
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Can't Live With Em"
Alvin finds that living with Eleanor is nearly impossible.
10/11/2015
01:22
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "I Belong"
There's nothing in this world that can pull Jeanette away from her beloved treehouse!
10/10/2015
00:31
ALVINNN!!! and The ChipmunksALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks: "Practicing Lines"
Theodore is rehearsing for the school play, but Dave isn't paying much attention.
10/04/2015