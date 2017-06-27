Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Flora the Fedora" 06/27/2017

Leo learns what a real NYC pothole feels like, the Turtles race through the sewers, April has toilet trouble, Shredder can’t fly, Leatherhead talks gumbo, Krang goes boop, Bebop and Rocksteady watch a TV show about a creepy talking hat and clog-wearing monkey, and Raphy loses his noodles when he can’t find the soy sauce!!