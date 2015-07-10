The Thundermans
Gimme A Break-Up
Season 3 E 10 • 11/04/2015
Gimme A Break-Up: Phoebe's relationship with her superhero boyfriend is put to the test when he is offered an assignment overseas.
The ThundermansS3 • E6Evil Never Sleeps
Evil Never Sleeps: Phoebe's allegiance is torn when she learns her boyfriend's father might be plotting a return to evil, and she must decide whether to take him down. Guest Starring: Eric Allan Kramer
10/07/2015
The ThundermansS3 • E7Doppel-Gamers
Doppel-Gamers: Billy and Nora bond with an outgoing pair of teens at a gamer's convention, making Max and Phoebe aware of much they have been neglecting their younger siblings.
10/14/2015
The ThundermansS3 • E8Floral Support
Floral Support: Max uses Phoebe to help retrieve his chronicle of evil deeds from the school's confiscation closet, but goes too far in breaking her trust to pull off his plan. Guest Starring: Ryan Newman
10/21/2015
The ThundermansS3 • E9The Thundermans: "Patch Me If You Can"
Phoebe babysits her boyfriend's shy brother, but the mild mannered boy discovers his evil side when he gets his hands on one of Max's inventions. Guest Starring: Casey Simpson
10/28/2015