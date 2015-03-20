Kids Fan Hub
Watch Full Episodes
- PAW PatrolS2 E13 PAW Patrol: Pups Save a Mer-Pup
- 23m 10s
- PAW PatrolS4 E11 Pups Save Big Hairy/Pups Save a Flying Kitty
- 23m 10s
- PAW PatrolS5 E4 Pups Save a High Flying Skye/Pups Go for the Gold
- 23m 10s
- PAW PatrolS10 E1 Pups Save the Wacky Water Skiers/Pups Save the Mayor's Assistant
- 23m 10s
- Rubble & CrewS2 E1 The Crew Builds a Roller Coaster/The Crew Builds Motor a Play Space
- 23m
PAW-Some Clips
- From Puff Balls to PAW PatrollersPAW Patrol
- 30s
- PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!PAW Patrol
- 5m 2s
- Spot the Difference #7 with PAW Patrol Moto PupsPAW Patrol
- 7m 17s
- “Learning to Fly” Official Lyric Video (From PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)PAW Patrol
- 2m 54s
- Charged Up: Pups vs. the Super Sonic Sound SystemPAW Patrol
- 5m 14s
- These Pups Have Talent!PAW Patrol
- 38s
RUBBLE’S REAL TRUCKS GUESSING GAME
RUBBLE’S REAL TRUCKS GUESSING GAME
Can you guess which construction truck will help Rubble save the day? Give it your best shot!
Ready for a Ruff-Ruff Rescue?
- Dino Rescue: Pups Save a Baby StegosaurusPAW Patrol
- 4m 59s
- Spin the Wheel #27Bubble Guppies
- 31m 27s
- Surf's PupPAW Patrol
- 2m 38s
- Best Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze!Blaze and the Monster Machines
- 15m 45s
- PAW Patrol Moto Pups Save the Ferris Wheel!PAW Patrol
- 5m 2s
- Dino Rescue! The Pups Save a Pterodactyl EggPAW Patrol
- 4m 59s
READY? SET? SOLVE IT!
READY? SET? SOLVE IT!
How well do you know PAW Patrol? Let’s find out!
Back to the Nick Jr hub!
Back to the Nick Jr hub!
Paw Patrol
No job is too big, no pup is too small! If you’re looking for anything Chase, Rubble, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, or Adventure Bay related - you’ve come to the right place! Catch the latest clips, full episodes, and games from your PAW Patrol faves. Whether it’s the original PAW Patrol series, Rubble & Crew, PAW Patrol: The Movie, or PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, we’ve got something for you.