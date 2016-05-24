Henry Danger: "Behind the Scenes" 11/09/2016
Jace Norman is here to take you behind the scenes of one of the biggest Henry Danger episodes ever! Check out the excitment of on set stunts and much more!
Watching
00:59
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Henry's Present"
Henry apologizes to Jasper and gives him a present.
05/24/2016
00:21
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Random Thought"
Jasper from Henry Danger is a deep thinker... not really.
11/12/2015
01:06
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "The Time Jerker: Travel to When?"
After a treacherous confrontation with the Time Jerker, Henry Danger finds himself traveling back to a not-so-long-ago time.
11/05/2015
01:03
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Life Hacks with Sean"
Henry Danger star Sean Fox is here to give you some of his greatest life hacks!
10/21/2015
01:58
Halloween: "Scariest Movie Ever!"
Get ready for the scariest Halloween movie of the season that will never be in theaters...
10/20/2015
01:43
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "A World Class Thief"
Cooper Barnes won't stand for it when self-proclaimed "Greatest Thief in America" Ryan Grassmeyer infiltrates the set of Junk 'N Stuff.
10/16/2015
01:05
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "British Vocab"
Our dear friend Mr. Barnes explains proper British terms to the simple Jace Norman.
09/23/2015
01:00
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "One Henry, Three Girls: Henry's Dilemma"
Charlotte tries to help Henry figure out if he would rather be with Bianca or Veronica.
09/18/2015
01:20
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "The Beat Goes On: Terminator Charlotte"
Captain Man and Henry are enjoying some afternoon snacks when Charlotte comes to the Man-Cave and attacks them!
09/11/2015
01:01
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Musical Mind Warp"
Jace Norman & Cooper Barnes warp your mind to make you tune in for Henry Danger Season 2, starting Sept. 12th at 8pm!
09/04/2015
00:40
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Tips from Sidney and Oliver"
Sidney and Oliver have some tips on how to make your girl happy on Halloween!
10/31/2014
01:36
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Expert Trash Talkers"
Russell Westbrook is on the Henry Danger set to learn the skills of trash talking!
11/19/2014
01:17
Henry DangerHenry Danger: Birthday Girl Down: "Birthday Invitation"
Captain Man might have been invited to Debbie's birthday party, but why wasn't Henry?!
11/04/2014
01:00
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Halloween Prank!"
Ella Anderson gets spooked when zombie Jace Norman pops in for a quick scare on set of Henry Danger!
08/11/2015
00:33
Henry DangerHenry Danger: Audition Stories
Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Ella Anderson, and Sean Ryan Fox talk about the ups and downs of auditioning for Henry Danger!
10/28/2014
01:22
Henry DangerHenry Danger: "Can You Keep a Secret?"
Henry has a super secret, and he's not alone!
08/28/2014
02:45
Henry Danger: "Fortune Teller Hero Challenge"
The Thundermans' Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo join Henry Danger's Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes for some fun and unusual challeges.
06/10/2016
02:26
Cross Property: Let’s Play Basketball Stars 2
Jack and Jace are playing Nickelodeon's Basketball Stars 2! who do you think will win!
06/05/2017
01:16
Tiny Christmas: "Viewing Party"
Everyone is gathering around to watch Nickelodeon's newest movie, "Tiny Christmas"! You won't want to miss out on this cheerful holiday special!
11/28/2017
01:31
Henry DangerCross Property: "Teleprompter Prank"
How do Nick stars like Jace Norman, Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, Cree Cicchino, Jade Pettyjohn & Jojo Siwa know their lines for camera? There’s a machine called a teleprompter that tells them! But will they say EVERYTHING the teleprompter tells them? Let’s find out…
03/28/2017