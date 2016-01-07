SpongeBob Squarepants: "So Much To Do In Goo Lagoon!" 06/05/2017
Do you like to relax? Get a tan? And perhaps eat some delicious goo? Well, there’s only one place in Bikini Bottom where you can do all that… plus build a sand castle, hang with SpongeBob, and/or dance the day away with bubble buddy. Sing along to this catchy tune about Goo Lagoon!
Watching
00:51
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Campfire Song"
SpongeBob and Patrick sing the Campfire Song!
07/01/2016
01:10
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "The Road to Food Con"
SpongeBob and Patrick get on Squidward on Mr. Krabs' nerves on their way to Food Con.
07/13/2016
01:29
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Deal With It"
Is something bothering you? Well, barnacles! Deal with it!
04/29/2016
00:58
100 Things To Do Before High School: "To the Next Level"
The cast of 100 Things to Do Before High School takes your favorite Nickelodeon shows to the next level!
05/11/2015
02:06
Bring the PITCH!
These Nickelodeon stars are ready to bring their singing skills to the stage!
05/08/2015
01:30
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: ""Are You and Your BFF Just Like SpongeBob and Patrick?"
SpongeBob and Patrick have a friendship that is out of this world!
01/18/2015
01:32
Nick Wheels & Automobiles
If you need a new ride, head over to this shop for Polar Dogs, Motorbikes, Shellraisers and more!
09/15/2014
01:21
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob Squarepants: "Electric Zombies"
SpongeBob and Patrick are taking on another army of jellyfish, and this time they are ZOMBIES!
08/11/2014
01:55
Kids' Choice Sports: "The Most Inspiring Speech of All Time!"
Get ready for Kids' Choice Sports with a speech that will make you laugh, make you cry, and PUMP YOU UP!
06/19/2014
00:41
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Time to Tan"
SpongeBob and Patrick hit to beach to work on their tans.
07/01/2016
00:59
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "The Idiot Box"
SpongeBob takes thrilling adventures in a boring old box.
10/26/2006
01:44
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "That's No Lady"
Patrick dons a dress and goes to work at the Krusty Krab!
11/22/2006
01:12
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Love That Squid: Tongue Tied!"
An attractive squid-lady with a big vocabulary leaves Squidward absolutely speechless!
02/08/2011
01:58
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Ol' Reliable "
Calling all law enforcement! SpongeBob's net is missing!
06/10/2016
01:45
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Two Faces of Squidward"
Squidward's the hottest guy in Bikini Bottom!
11/21/2007
01:47
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Grandma's Kisses"
You're never too old for Grandma's kisses.
10/26/2006
02:00
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Donut Of Shame"
After stealing SpongeBob's donut, Patrick wallows in shame!
08/04/2008
01:42
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Squidtastic Voyage"
It's a Bikini Bottom dance off!
10/04/2006
01:01
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Fishing for Sponge"
SpongeBob is having trouble getting to work so Mr. Krabs is there to help.
06/24/2016