SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob Squarepants: "So Much To Do In Goo Lagoon!" 06/05/2017

Do you like to relax? Get a tan? And perhaps eat some delicious goo? Well, there’s only one place in Bikini Bottom where you can do all that… plus build a sand castle, hang with SpongeBob, and/or dance the day away with bubble buddy. Sing along to this catchy tune about Goo Lagoon!