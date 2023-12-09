Monster High 2 The Movie
Monster High: The Movie - Teaser
10/04/2022
This Fall...follow the secrets.
02:42
“My Heart Goes Boom Boom Boom” Official Lyric Video (From Monster High 2)Monster High 2 The Movie
Unleash your true monster heart and sing along with Clawdeen (Miia Harris), Draclaura (Naya Damesen) Frankie (Ceci Balagot), and Deuce (Case Walker)!
09/12/2023
01:58
Monster High The Movie - Official TrailerMonster High 2 The Movie
Clawdeen Wolf was born half-human, half-werewolf, but has always had to hide her wolf-side… until now. She’s off to Monster High where she hopes to truly be herself and embrace her true monster heart!
06/30/2022
06:23
Embrace Your PrideMonster High 2 The Movie
Ceci Balagot plays Frankie Stein in the upcoming Monster High: The Movie. They're chatting with viral dance star Conrad Rocha about feeling seen and understood, plus they take a break to learn some sick dance moves!
07/08/2022
01:49
"Three Of Us" Official Lyric Video (from Monster High: The Movie)Monster High 2 The Movie
Use your brain and your heart to sing along with Clawdeen (Miia Harris), Frankie (Ceci Balagot), and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen). Put them all together, there's no getting in their way!
07/19/2022
02:59
Out Of The Dark Music VideoMonster High 2 The Movie
Watch Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and the rest of the spooky student bobdy dance their way "out of the dark" and into the hallowed halls of Monster High! Don't miss Monster High the Movie, available to stream October 6th. Also stars Jy Prishkulnik, Kyle Selig, and Marci T. House.
10/03/2022
00:30
Monster High: The Movie - TeaserMonster High 2 The Movie
10/04/2022