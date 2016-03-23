Henry Danger: "Another Random Thought with Jasper"

Henry Danger: The Musical – Extended Trailer Henry Danger

Henry Danger: The Musical is coming soon but the extended trailer is here now! Get a first look at all high notes and low octaves of this hour-long Henry Danger episode. Don’t miss the singing, the dancing and Frankie Grande’s return as Frankini. Will Kid Danger and Captain Man be able to break the musical curse before it’s too late? Who are you excited to see sing?