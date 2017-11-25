"After Party: Danger Games" 11/25/2017

It’s a very special episode of The After Party, coming to you straight from Hawaii! Actually, it’s a very special episode of The After Party because we’ve got the casts of Henry Danger AND Game Shakers talking about the MASSIVE crossover Danger Games!! We're trying to tell the difference between Jace and Thomas' Tweets, having a slooowww mooooootion competition, and playing the NEW Game Shakers game, Crime Warp with a VERY special guest!